Michael Jones News
Campher's all-round heroics keeps Ireland's hope alive in T20 World Cup

Ireland have registered theirhighest-ever successful run-chase in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup againstScotland to stay in the tournament on Wednesday (October 19). They beatScotland

Another upset in T20 World Cup as Scotland stun West Indies

West Indies slumped to a shock 42-rundefeat to Scotland in the opening game of group B of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup roundone with the two-time champions crumbling in a chase on M

