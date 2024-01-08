
MI Cape Town News
Kieron Pollard named MI Cape Town captain

MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan willmiss the next edition of South Africa's franchise tournament SA20. He has been ruledout due to a back injury. Kieron Pollard has been given the

Peterson And Malinga join MI Cape Town as Coaching Staff for SA20 2024

Former South African cricketer Robin Peterson has been appointed head of the MI Cape Town franchise ahead of the second edition of SA20. Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga

Hopefully it can be a repeat of 2019: Archer ahead of his international cricket comeback

England speedster Jofra Archerhas been away from international cricket for a long time due to one injuryafter another. He couldn't play in England jersey for almost two years. He a

Rashid Khan becomes second bowler to take 500 wickets in T20 cricket

Rashid Khan, the T20 captain ofthe Afghanistan team, has touched a new milestone in the SA20 match between MICape Town and Pretoria Capitals. He becomes the second bowler to take 5

Hashim Amla announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from international cricket three and a half years ago. Since then he was playing domestic cricket. Now the former South African batter ha

SA20 maybe affected by power failure

South Africa's T20 League SA20has fallen into a big danger before the start. Though scheduled to start thisyear itself, the tournament may not be guaranteed proper power supply. Th

Mahela Jayawardene to part way with Southern Brave

Following his appointment toglobal head of performance for Mumbai Indians and their affiliated clubs,Mahela Jayawardene is scheduled to depart Southern Brave in 2023.Reliance, the

Pollard and Rashid to captain MI Emirates and MI Cape Town

West Indies star all-rounder KieronPollard has been appointed captain of MI Emirates, the ILT20 team owned by thesame organization as Mumbai Indians, while Afghanistan star spinner

MI Cape Town sign Jofra Archer as wildcard player

England star pacer Jofra Archer hasgot a good news before returning to the field after a long break. The Englishpacer, who was born in the Caribbean, has been signed by SA20 league

Shane Bond named as head coach of MI Emirates

Former New Zealand pacer ShaneBond has been appointed as the head coach of the International League T20(ILT20) tournament team MI Emirates. The first season of the tournament will

Mark Boucher joins MI Cape Town as Coach in SA20

Proteas coach Mark Boucher, who will leave with a year left on his current contract, is wanted by several T20 leagues. South Africa's Daily Maverick news outlet has reported that h

Mumbai Indians reveal names and logo of new franchises, sign five star cricketers

Mumbai Indians is one of the mostsuccessful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After the success of theIPL, the team has entered into two new franchise leagues. The Mumbai I

