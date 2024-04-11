melbourne renegades News
Josh Brown set to leave Brisbane Heat for Melbourne Renegades
Brisbane Heat's cult hero and power hitter batter Josh Brown has left Brisbane for Melbourne Renegades in a two year deal. Josh BrownJosh Brown was one of the main factors behind B
Shaun Marsh retires from professional cricket
Australia cricketer Shaun Marsh hasannounced his retirement from professional cricket with Melbourne Renegades'match against Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL). Even at th
Melbourne Renegades call up Scott Edwards for BBL
The Melbourne Renegades haverequested that Netherlands captain Scott Edwards replace the injured Joe Clarkefor the final two games of the BBL season.Edwards is presently in SouthAf
Aaron Finch retires from BBL
Former Australia captain AaronFinch is the second highest run-scorer in the Big Bash League (BBL) history.This season he is playing for Melbourne Renegades. But this season is goin
BBL campaign of Mujeeb Ur Rahman concludes as ACB revokes his NOC
The No-Objection Certificate(NOC) that Mujeeb Ur Rahman had been playing for with the Melbourne Renegadesfor the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL) has been withdrawn by theAfg
BBL Melbourne Derby: Mujeeb out due to NOC changes
A "change to hisNo-Objection Certificate (NOC) conditions" has resulted in Afghanistanspinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman being excluded from the next Big Bash League matchbetween Melbourne R
Ian Bell joins Renegades as assistant coach for BBL 13
Former England batsman Ian Bell has joined the Melbourne Renegades as assistant coach for the upcoming BBL season under head coach David Saker.The Melbourne Renegades have finalize
Hayley Matthews to captain the Melbourne Renegades in WBBL 09
Hayley Matthews will lead the Melbourne Renegades this season, taking on the role after captain Sophie Molineux was ruled out for the entire season as she continues to recover from
Joe Clarke joins the Melbourne Renegades for BBL 13
The Melbourne Renegades have made a significant BBL signing by poaching England wicketkeeper and batsman Joe Clarke from cross-town rivals Stars.The Melbourne Stars' leading run sc
Nathan Lyon makes shocking move in BBL
Prior to the forthcoming summer'sBig Bash League season, the Melbourne Renegades have signed Australia star spinnerNathan Lyon to a three-year contract.Lyon will remain with theRen
Top five teams confirmed for the BBL 2022-23 knockouts
With the last two matchesfinished on Wednesday (January 25), the five teams for the knockouts have beenconfirmed in this year’s Big Bash League (BBL).In the first match of the day,
Adam Zampa's 'Mankad' dismissal denied in BBL
A few days ago in the Big BashLeague (BBL), a controversy arose over a catch taken by Michael Neser. Thedebate started over whether a catch outside the boundary was legal under the