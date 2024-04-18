Meg Lanning News
"I was in denial"- Meg Lanning reveals the reasons behind her shocking retirement
Former Australia women's team captain Meg Lanning has revealed the reasons behind her shocking retirement all of a sudden.Meg LanningMeg Lanning retired from all forms of Cricket i
David Warner, Kane Williamson among the susuperstars to be available for the Hundred
David Warner, Kane Williamson, Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana are among the superstars to be available for The Hundreds draft in the backend of the month. Warner available in £100
Meg Lanning announces shock retirement from international cricket
Meg Lanning, captain of theAustralian Women's team who won four T20 World Cup titles, an ODI World Cuptitle, and a Commonwealth Games title, has retired. She suddenly retired at th
WBBL stars take trophy over 1000ft to mark mew heights for WBBL
In a one-of-a-kind celebration,Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, recently elevated the league to new heights, in aunique way. The dynamic duo embarked on a unique adventure, taking the
Meg Lanning could return to cricket with West Indies series in October
Alyssa Healy is holding out hopethat Meg Lanning will be able to make a comeback to cricket in time for thehome series against the West Indies in October, and she is ready to step
Meg Lanning ruled out of Women's Ashes 2023
Australia captain Meg Lanning has been ruled out of England's Ashes women's cricket series for medical reasons. Cricket Australia issued a statement on Saturday saying Lanning had
BCCI thinking of arranging next WPL in home and away format in Diwali window
Jay Shah, the secretary of theBCCI, stated on Friday that the next edition of the Women's Premier League(WPL) could be contested in home-and-away format with a larger window, mostl
Meg Lanning returns to lead Australia against Pakistan Women's
Meg Lanning will lead Australia again after a five-month hiatus in the three-game ODI series against Pakistan. She announced an indefinite hiatus after leading her team to win the
Former Ireland all-rounder Kim Garth included in Australia's squad
With her first Australia call-upfor the T20I tour of India next month, former Ireland all-rounder Kim Garth ison the cusp of playing international cricket for a second country.The
Will Pucovski takes indefinite break from cricket
Australian young batter Will Pucovskihas taken an indefinite break from all forms of cricket. This Australianbatter takes a break from cricket mainly due to personal reasons.Pucovs
Babar achieves another milestone in T20Is, equals Kohli's record
Pakistan star batsman Babar Azam hasreached the 3000-run mark in T20 Internationals, becoming the fifth men’scricketer and eighth cricketer overall to reach the landmark, as well a
Mandhana becomes fastest Indian women cricketer to reach 3000-run mark in ODIs
India's star openerSmriti Mandhana surpassed the 3,000-run mark in women's One Day Internationals on Wednesday,becoming the third Indian player to accomplish this feat. Mandhana re