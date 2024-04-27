Mayank Yadav News
He's pretty close: Mayank Yadav to return in action soon
Young pacer Mayank Yadav hasstarted bowling in the nets again and is "pretty close" to playingagain after missing time due to injury, according to assistant coach Sridharan Sriramo
IPL 2024 : LSG Mayank Yadav is ready to make a comeback
The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face against Ruturaj Gaikawad's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 19. So far, they have register
Mayank Yadav to miss Lucknow Super Giants' next two matches
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacerMayank Yadav will not play in the upcoming group matches of the 2024 IndianPremier League (IPL) against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 12 and Kolkata
Krunal Pandya gives update about Mayank Yadav's injury
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounderKrunal Pandya provided an update on his partner Mayank Yadav, who stepped offmidway through their team's match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in
Mayank's strengths are making life uncomfortable for batters: Morne Morkel
Mayank Yadav's possible selectionto the senior Indian cricket squad has the backing of fast bowling coach MorneMorkel of the Lucknow Super Giants. The former South African crickete
"BCCI is already showing Mayank Yadav videos of Haris Rauf's spell against India"
Pakistani sports journalist FaridKhan has come under fire from fans for a prediction he made about Mayank Yadav,an Indian pace bowler.Recently, Mayank Yadav's bowlingperformances t
"Mayank's consistent high pace is rare" - says Maxwell
Mayank Yadav has been a find of the IPL season for India. He has played two IPL matches for Lucknow Super Giants and won man of the match in both of the games. Mayank YadavGlenn Ma
"This is just the start and my focus is on the main goal" - Mayank Yadav after another match winning spell
Mayank Yadav has been a serious find for India in this season of IPL. He's been steaming hard, bowling at a raw pace with tight line and lengths, clicks 150+ kmph at regularly. He
Watch : Mayank Yadav of LSG sets new record with IPL 2024's fastest ball at 156.7 kmph"
Mayank Yadav, the LSG pacer, has been bowling exceptionally well in the Indian Premier League 2024. Even though he only played two List A games before being selected by the Lucknow
Mayank Yadav's searing pace burns RCB at M.Chinnaswamy
Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by 28 runs on Tuesday (2nd April) at M Chinnaswami Cricket Stadium. Quinton De Kock's magnificent 80 run innings and another s
Mayank gets accolades after bowling an inspiring spell on debut match in IPL
IPL brings out the core talent from everywhere of India. In this season, Mayank Yadav is the new inclusion to the list. Just a 21 year old guy, but bowled the fastest delivery of t
IPL 2024: Watch - LSG debutant Mayank Yadav bowls fastest ball of IPL against Punjab Kings at 155.8 kmph
The 21-year-old boy Mayank Yadav has become the talk of the town after spitting bullets in the recent match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings. Nicholas Pooran-led Luckn