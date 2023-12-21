Matthew Mott News
England want to wait till last moment to include Stokes, Archer in T20 World Cup squad
Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer areone of England's best cricketers. But both are battling long-term injuries. Stokesunderwent knee surgery after the ODI World Cup and Archer is still
Mott reveals Harry Brook may make England's World Cup team
Matthew Mott, the coach ofEngland, has indicated that Harry Brook could be included in England's 50-overWorld Cup squad.Brook was omitted from theprovisional squad last month, with
Brook supports England's decision despite his exclusion from World Cup squad
24-year-old young cricketer HarryBrook is not in England's World Cup plans. Although he is a little disappointednot to be able to make it to the initial team, he can't complain bec
Ben Stokes to come out of retirement to play in ODI World Cup
England star all-rounder BenStokes is willing to reverse his one-day international retirement in order toaid England's World Cup defence in India this year, according to The Telegr
England coach Matthew Mott wants Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer in World Cup squad
England white-ball coach MatthewMott wants to take a gamble on pacer Jofra Archer’s fitness in the upcoming ODIWorld Cup and also plans to use Ben Stokes as a specialist batter in
Neil Killeen appointed as England men's elite fast bowling coach
England and Wales Cricket Board(ECB) has appointed Neil Killeen as England men's elite fast bowling coach.Killeen will work on the development and direction of England's men's team
Stokes opens up on possible comeback in ODIs from retirement
In addition to T20 cricket,England are the current world champion in ODI. Ben Stokes was the hero of the2019 World Cup final victory. With a year to go before another ODI World Cup
Russell Domingo to remain as Bangladesh head coach in ODIs
The idea of using differentcoaches for different formats is not very old. The first such appearance wasEngland, where Brendon McCullum was appointed for Tests and Matthew Mott fo
Matthew Mott is hoping Stokes will change his stance on ODI's retirement
England head coach Matthew Mott expressed his desire for Ben Stokes to reverse his ODI retirement to strengthen his squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.England head coach Mat
England coach Matthew Mott wins two World Cups this year
Many cricketers or coaches don'tget a chance to win a World Cup despite their full efforts. But England coachMatthew Mott has won two World Cups in one year. This coach who brought
Wood, Malan a major doubt for T20 World Cup final
Mark Wood and Dawid Malan areexpected to miss England's T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at the MelbourneCricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13), with coach Matthew Mott s
Ben Stokes to Get No.4 Batting Position in T20 World Cup: Coach Matthew Mott
With England white-ball captain Jos Buttler keen to have Ben Stokes as a permanent member of the 'Top 4', the 31-year-old all-rounder will bat at No. 4 at the ICC T20 World Cup in