Matt Short News
Fresh faces surge as Cricket Australia announces a 23-strong group of centrally contracted men's players

Cricket Australia (CA) has revealed their central contract list for 2024-2025 cricketing season highlighted by a massive home Test series against India. Young pacemen Xavier Bartle

Marsh and Gardner win Australia's best cricketer awards

All-rounder Mitchell Marshreceived the award for outstanding performance for Australia in 2023. Marshreceived the Allan Border Medal for Australia's male cricketer of the year.Besi

Matt Short appointed as Adelaide Strikers new captain

The Adelaide Strikers have named 2022 Big Bash League player Matthew Short as their captain for the upcoming season. The all-rounder replaces another swashbuckling batsman, Travis

Marsh, Short set up Australia's comprehensive win to secure the series

Australia thumped South Africa in the 2nd T20I by 8 wickets and 31 balls to spare on Saturday (2nd September). Mitchell Marsh and Matt Short's unbelievable hitting left South Afric

Short, Johnson, Hardie to debut against South Africa in first T20I

In the first match of thethree-match T20I series against South Africa, Australia has lined up the playingXI with three debutants. Besides, the leadership of Australia's new captain

Mitchell Marsh to lead Australia in T20 series against South Africa

The three-match T20I seriesbetween Australia and South Africa will begin on August 30. All-rounder MitchellMarsh will lead Australia's T20 team on their tour of South Africa. This

