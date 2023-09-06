
match fixing News
thumb

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachitra Senanayake gets arrested

Sachithra Senanayake, former Sri Lankan off-spinner, finds himself in controversy after being arrested for match-fixing. The former cricketer surrenderedto the Sports Ministry's sp

thumb

Travel ban on Sachithra Senanayake for match-fixing allegations

A Sri Lankan court has issued atravel ban on former Sri Lankan spinner Sachithra Senanayake. Senanayake hasbeen accused of being involved in match-fixing. That is why the 38-year-o

thumb

Abu Dhabi T10 dismisses match-fixing allegations

As for allegations ofmatch-fixing and an investigation by the International Cricket Council (ICC),the Abu Dhabi T10 league's organizers have strongly refuted these claims. Itwas re

thumb

Allegations of match-fixing in T10 league, ICC to investigate

The International Cricket Council(ICC) has started an investigation into the allegations against Abu Dhabi T10League. According to British media reports, the investigation is again

thumb

Miandad makes a shocking remarks after Pakistan's defeat in the World Cup final

Javed Miandad has made a brave remark about Pakistan's infamous spot-fixing scandal that took place during their 2010 test against England at Lord's. Miandad said that Pakistani pl

thumb

Emirates-based former Indian cricketer gets 14-year ban for match-fixing

Mehar Chhayakar, an Indiancricketer formerly based in the United Arab Emirates, has been banned from allcricket for 14 years on Wednesday by the International Cricket Council (ICC)

thumb

Warne got fixing offer from Pakistani cricketer

Former Pakistan captain Selim Malik has offered Australian legend Shane Warne to fix a match. However, Malik was later banned from all forms of cricket.Warne got fixing offer from

thumb

Mohammad Hafeez reveals shocking incident as he opposed match fixer Amir's comeback

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez announced his decision to hang up his football boots from international cricket after serving his country for 18 years.Hafeez said he was please

thumb

I was not involved in any match-fixing, spot-fixing: Streak

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak had been banned for eight years after being charged with multiple breaches of International Cricket Council (ICC)'s anti-corruption code two we

thumb

Streak introduced Shakib with gambler

Shakib Al Hasan has been considered as poster boy of Bangladesh cricket. But he made a big mistake couple of years ago. He hid offer of match-fixing from a gambler to ICC, BCB or A

thumb

Fake T20 tournament in India for the purpose of match-fixing!

India is regarded as the birth place of all kinds of match fixing and in cricket. This time there were allegations of organizing a fake T20 league in a village in Mohali, India. Li

thumb

Match-fixing 'kingpin' Dandiwal arrested in India

Mohali police have arrested Ravinder Dandiwal on charges of being involved in match-fixing.[caption id="attachment_148020" align="aligncenter" width="665"] Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh

