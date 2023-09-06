match fixing News
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sachitra Senanayake gets arrested
Sachithra Senanayake, former Sri Lankan off-spinner, finds himself in controversy after being arrested for match-fixing. The former cricketer surrenderedto the Sports Ministry's sp
Travel ban on Sachithra Senanayake for match-fixing allegations
A Sri Lankan court has issued atravel ban on former Sri Lankan spinner Sachithra Senanayake. Senanayake hasbeen accused of being involved in match-fixing. That is why the 38-year-o
Abu Dhabi T10 dismisses match-fixing allegations
As for allegations ofmatch-fixing and an investigation by the International Cricket Council (ICC),the Abu Dhabi T10 league's organizers have strongly refuted these claims. Itwas re
Allegations of match-fixing in T10 league, ICC to investigate
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has started an investigation into the allegations against Abu Dhabi T10League. According to British media reports, the investigation is again
Miandad makes a shocking remarks after Pakistan's defeat in the World Cup final
Javed Miandad has made a brave remark about Pakistan's infamous spot-fixing scandal that took place during their 2010 test against England at Lord's. Miandad said that Pakistani pl
Emirates-based former Indian cricketer gets 14-year ban for match-fixing
Mehar Chhayakar, an Indiancricketer formerly based in the United Arab Emirates, has been banned from allcricket for 14 years on Wednesday by the International Cricket Council (ICC)
Warne got fixing offer from Pakistani cricketer
Former Pakistan captain Selim Malik has offered Australian legend Shane Warne to fix a match. However, Malik was later banned from all forms of cricket.Warne got fixing offer from
Mohammad Hafeez reveals shocking incident as he opposed match fixer Amir's comeback
Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez announced his decision to hang up his football boots from international cricket after serving his country for 18 years.Hafeez said he was please
I was not involved in any match-fixing, spot-fixing: Streak
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak had been banned for eight years after being charged with multiple breaches of International Cricket Council (ICC)'s anti-corruption code two we
Streak introduced Shakib with gambler
Shakib Al Hasan has been considered as poster boy of Bangladesh cricket. But he made a big mistake couple of years ago. He hid offer of match-fixing from a gambler to ICC, BCB or A
Fake T20 tournament in India for the purpose of match-fixing!
India is regarded as the birth place of all kinds of match fixing and in cricket. This time there were allegations of organizing a fake T20 league in a village in Mohali, India. Li
Match-fixing 'kingpin' Dandiwal arrested in India
Mohali police have arrested Ravinder Dandiwal on charges of being involved in match-fixing.[caption id="attachment_148020" align="aligncenter" width="665"] Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh