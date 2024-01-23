Maruf Mridha News
Maruf Mridha fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
The ICC U19 World Cup is underway in South Africa. So far Bangladesh have won and lost 1 match in two matches. But this time Bangladesh team got a bad news. They are currently thir
Bangladesh u-19s win the ACC u-19 Asia Cup for the first time by beating UAE u-19s by 195 runs
Bangladesh u19s thumped UAE u19s by 195 runs to win the ACC u-19 Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday (17th December) at Dubai international Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Ashiqur Rahman Shibli's magn
Maruf Mridha, Ariful Islam inspire Bangladesh u-19s reach the final of ACC u-19 Asia Cup 2023
Bangladesh under 19 beat the India under 19 by 4 wickets to reach the final of Asia Cup u-19 2023. Maruf Mridha's four fer with the ball set the tone for the match as India were bu