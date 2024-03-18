Marnus Labuschagne News
Tanzid Hasan Tamim surpasses Marnus Labuschagne to set a new record
As Tanzid Hasan Tamim wasn’t in the starting eleven, he wasn’t about to play the game. But in that match he made a new record. Suddenly Tanzid Tamim got chance in place of Soumya S
Latham, Henry star in New Zealand's fightback day in Christchurch
New Zealand fought back hard on day 2 of Christchurch test. Tom Latham's fighting 65 off 154 brought New Zealand in the game. While Matt Henry's 7 fer helped New Zealand keep the d
Josh Hazlewood's fifer propels Australia on top after day 1 in Christchurch test
Australia on top after day one in Christchurch test. Josh Hazlewood's fiery fifer bundled Kiwis for a paltry 162. In reply, Marnus Labuschagne's vital 45* off 80 balls helped Aussi
Australia don't drop Labuschagne as they announce their xi for the second and final test against New Zealand
Australia have announced their xi for the second and final test against New Zealand which starts from Friday (8th March) at Christchurch. Despite Marnus Labuschagne's poor run Aust
Khawaja, Labuschagne, Carey available for BBL after Pakistan Tests
During the little window of timethat exists between the Pakistan and West Indies Test series, Usman Khawaja,Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey have been made available for theirres
Australia crash Pakistan by 8 wickets as they win the series by 3 nil
Australia whitewashed Pakistan by a 3 nil as they beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in the last test. David Warner's last test will be remembered forever as he made a gorgeous 57 off 75 d
A see saw day in the Boxing Day test as Australia post 187 losing 3 wickets
Australia have posted 187 runs losing 3 wickets in an action packed day in the boxing day test match's day one on Tuesday (26th December). Marnus Labuschagne's unbeaten 44*, David
BBL 13: Khawaja and Labuschagne available for Brisbane Heat’s season opener
A decimated Brisbane Heat were able to secure the Australian test duo Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne for the BBL season opener against the Melbourne Stars on December 7th.ODI
Big year for us, also winning the Test Championship: Steve Smith
Australia have won the ODI WorldCup for the sixth time. Steve Smith- David Warner has been part of World Cup-winningteams before. But this time, the feeling of winning by defeating
It's the best achievement I've ever been part of: Marnus Labuschagne
Australia have defeated the unstoppableIndia by 6 wickets in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup at the Narendra ModiStadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19. With this victory,
Travis Head's blistering 137 thumps India in the final to lead Australia to their 6th title
Australia thumped India on the final and won their 6th title. Travis Head's unreal hundred and Marnus Labuschagne's gutsy fifty helped them chase down India's 241. Before the chase
Adam Zampa's all round brilliance gives Australia their fifth win on the trot
Australia beaten England by 33 runs on Saturday (4th November) at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. Adam Zampa's excellent outing both with the bat and bowl helped Aussies win the mat