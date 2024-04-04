Mark Adair News
ICC Men’s Player of the Month nominees for March 2024 announced
The shortlist for the ICC Men's Player of the month for March 2024 has been announced. Ireland's Mark Adair, New Zealand's Matt Henry and Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis have all been n
Mark Adair's fierce bowling gives Ireland their first ever test match victory
Ireland thumped Afghanistan by 6 wickets on Friday (1st March) and created history in Abu Dhabi. Mark Adair's fifer in the first innings and 3 fer in the second innings kept Afghan
Mark Adair's maiden fifer gives Ireland edge after day one in Abu Dhabi test
Ireland on top after day 1 in Abu Dhabi test on Wednesday (28th February). A fiery fifer from Mark Adair aided them to restrict Afghanistan for a measly 155. In reply, Ireland have
Debutant Josh Tongue's five wicket haul propels England to their comprehensive victory over Ireland
The Bazball inspired England thumped Ireland in the only test at Lords on Saturday (3 June) by 10 wickets. They had chase only 12 in day 3 and England took only 4 balls to chase th
Stirling's blistering fifty leads Ireland to avoid the clean sweep
Ireland won the final T20I by 7 wickets and 6 overs in hands to avoid the whitewash and to have a consolation win in the series. Earlier the day, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan
Nepal cricketer Aasif Sheikh wins ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2022
The game of cricket has alwaysbeen known to people as the 'gentleman’s game'. The cricketers gave birth tosome incidents that are exemplary in this game. Based on that, the governi
Doheny, Tector, Little help Ireland beat Zimbabwe to equal series
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runsin the second match of the three-match ODI series in Harare on Saturday(January 21). Despite losing the first match of the series, Paul Stirling-led
Burl stars as Zimbabwe win series-decider against Ireland
Zimbabwe have defeated Ireland by4 wickets in the series- decider on Sunday (January 15) in Harare. With thewin, the hosts clinch the three-match T20I series by 2-1.Zimbabwe captai
Garry Ballance starts his Zimbabwe career with emphatic 5-wicket win over Ireland
After more than five and a halfyears, former England cricketerGary Ballance has played international cricket. He has also contributedwith the bat in the first match for his home co
Raza's 82* propels Zimbabwe to stunning win over Ireland
Zimbabwe have kicked off their WorldCup campaign with an easy win of 31 runs against Ireland in the ICC Men’s T20World Cup 2022 on Monday (October 17) in Hobart.After being sent to
Andy McBrine left out of Ireland's T20 World Cup squad
Ireland have announced a strongsquad for the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup, which starts next month. Thesquad is seen as one of Ireland's strongest World Cup squads to date.
Adair, Little star as Ireland win series-decider against Afghanistan
Afghanistan are considered as oneof the strongest teams in the upcoming Asia Cup. However, the Afghans are goingto the Asia Cup with a series defeat against Ireland. They have lost