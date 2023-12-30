
Marcus Harris News
thumb

Green a serious contender to replace Warner at top in Tests

When it comes to David Warner'ssuccessor to open the batting for the West Indies series in January, everythingwill be taken into consideration, and Cameron Green is still a viablep

thumb

David Warner backs Marcus Harris to replace him in Test team

The Test series between Australiaand Pakistan is going on in Australia. David Warner will finish his red ballcareer in Sydney in the third and final Test of this series. In additio

thumb

Ponting thinks Bancroft will replace Warner in opening slot in Tests

In the event that David Warner,the famous Australian opener, decides to retire from Test cricket in January,Ricky Ponting feels that Cameron Bancroft is the ideal contender to take

thumb

Matt Renshaw tests Covid positive but eligible to play Sydney Test

Matt Renshaw tested positive forCovid soon after being returned to the Australian Test team, but he willcontinue to play at the SCG for the time being.Australia entered the field i

thumb

Head returns to Australia ODI squad, Harris in Test squad

Travis Head made his comeback toAustralia's ODI team for the upcoming series against England, while MarcusHarris has been included as a reserve batter for the upcoming Test matches

thumb

The Marcus Harris Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Marcus Sinclair Harris (born 21 July 1992) is an Australian cricketer who plays as the opening batsman for Victoria in domestic cricket.He is a famous Australian cricketer who was

thumb

Ashes: Harris out, Khawaja opens for Australia in Ashes 5th Test against England

Travis Head returns to middle order while the attack has yet to be confirmed as Scott Boland has to pass a fitness test.HOBART, Australia (AP) - Marcus Harris was removed from Aust

thumb

Ashes: Jos Buttler takes a one-handed screamer to dismiss Marcus Harris

The Ashes Test series between Australia and England kick-started at The Gabba in Brisbane. The hosts won the first Test by 9 wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the series. Meanwhile, b

thumb

Dilshan signed to play for two clubs in Australia

Former Sri Lankan all-rounder TM Dilshan will be playing a T20 match on Tuesday. He has been signed to play by two different Clubs-Casey South Melbourne Cricket Club and Mulgrave C

thumb

Pucovski ruled out of first Test, Harris added to main squad

Marcus Harris has been the new addition in the Australian Test squad as Will Pucovski officially ruled out of the opening day-night Test against India next week at Adelaide Oval.Pu

thumb

Warne names his Australia XI for D/N Test

Former Australian great leg-spinner Shane Warne picked his Australia's playing XI for the day and night Test against India at Adelaide Oval.The limited-overs leg between India and

thumb

Khawaja, Stoinis, Marsh miss out on Australia contract

Australia middle-order batsman Usman Khawaja played a key role in Australia's batting line-up when Steve Smith and David Warner were banned. But the Ashes did not go well for him l

