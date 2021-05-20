Manish Pandey News
Indian players with the highest scores in yo-yo test
Indian players are shown the exit door and are not allowed to join the national team if they are unfit. BCCI introduced a mandatory fitness test, famously called the yo-yo test whi
Buttler ton leads Rajasthan to 55-run win against SRH
Rajasthan Royals (RR) have registered a crushing victory over David Warner-less Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) which was beautifully set up by Jos Buttler's maiden T20 ton.Sanju-Samson
I take full responsibility: Warner after SRH's fifth loss in IPL 2021
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner has taken the full responsibility after their fifth loss in six matches on Wednesday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).Last
Dropping Manish Pandey was a harsh call: Warner
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner knows very well about Manish Pandey's capability. However, the right-handed batsman did not feature in the last two games against Punjab Ki
Ojha wants Jadhav in SRH's main XI in place of Pandey
Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha opines that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) top-order batsman Manish Pandey should be dropped from the squad and take a break as he’s not delivering at
Sehwag, Manjrekar vow to include Williamson in SRH's playing XI
Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Manjrekar has twitted about the inclusion of Kane Williamson in Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after another batting collapse against
IPL 2021: Kohli applauds RCB for heroic win
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli says that he always believed that they could win with the target of 150 runs as the pitch in Chennai was getting tougher and t
IPL 2021: Sehwag explains Pandey's inability to hit boundaries
Former India opener Virender Sehwag thinks that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) top-order batsman Manish Pandey didn’t get the deliveries in his area in the match against Kolkata Knight
Five players who can lead the 9th IPL team
The latest hot news around the Indian Premier League is the addition of a ninth franchise to the league. Even though nothing has been confirmed officially, the news is going viral
IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad's probable XI against RCB
The "Festival of India", Indian Premier League is reaching its business end. We have witnessed a lot of new things in this season which we didn't see before. And coming to the poin
Manish Pandey took a blinder to dismiss Ishan Kishan
After dropping Quinton de Kock earlier in the inning to gift him a six, Manish Pandey took a blinder on the long-on to dismiss the in-form batsman, Ishan Kishan.On the bowling of S
IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore
After a thrilling match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals, it's time for another nail-biting encounter between SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on this