Maheesh Theekshana News
Irfan-Moody in favor of playing both Mustafizur-Pathirana
Mustafizur Rahman is very effective in spin friendly conditions. However, the spin heaven famous Chepauk was arranged this time as a pace friendly wicket. Mitchell McClanaghan was
Sri Lanka bat first in decider, Mustafizur comes in place of Tanzim Sakib
Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis has won the toss and opted to bat first. This is the straight third time in the ODI series he has won the toss. Maheesh Theekshana has replaced inju
Janith Liyanage's fighting 95 takes Sri Lanka home in a thriller in Colombo
Sri Lanka won a nail bitter against Zimbabwe to go 1-0 up in the 3 match ODI series on Monday (8th January) in Colombo. Janith Liyanage's thumping 95 helped Sri Lanka cruise pass Z
Theekshana thinks "inexperience" of bowlers cost Sri Lanka the match against Pakistan
Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshanabelieves that Sri Lanka's loss to Pakistan in their World Cup encounter was dueto the inability of their inexperienced bowling attack to carry out the
Maheesh Theekshana set to return for Sri Lanka against Pakistan
Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana is expected to return to the playing eleven for the team's upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 league match against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi Intern
Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of Sri Lanka's first match against South Africa
The battle of the World Cup hasbegun. Sri Lanka's injury-hit World Cup campaign will begin tomorrow (October 7).Before that, the Lankans have received bad news.Maheesh Theekshana w
Maheesh Theekshana sent for injury rehab, to join World Cup squad later
Sri Lanka's World Cup squad whichreached Guwahati on Wednesday was without its ace-spinner Maheesh Theekshana.“The 23-year-old right-armoff-spinner had not boarded the flight,” a t
Hasaranga, Theekshana picked as Sri Lanka announces ODI World Cup squad
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has officially announced its impressive 15-member squad for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup to be held in India.Sri Lanka has officially unveiled its 15-mem
Live: Sri Lanka bat first in Asia Cup 2023 final
Sri Lanka have won the toss andelected to bat first in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka on Sunday(September 17) in Colombo.Sri Lanka have made one forcedchange to their sq
Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of Asia Cup final
Sri Lanka’s in-form spinner MaheeshTheekshana has been ruled out of Sunday's Asia Cup final against India. Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in anail-biting last-over victory in their Asia C
Nazmul Shanto's gutsy 89 helps Bangladesh post a modest 164 on the board against SL
Bangladesh posted a modest 164-10 in their first match of Asia Cup 2023. Shanto's 89 helped Bangladesh cruising pass 100 run barrier, elsewise things could've been more turbulent.
Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Zimbabwe players headline ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Team of the Tournament
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has released the best XI of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.There are three cricketers in the XI from Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Zi