Lasith Embuldeniya News
Live: Bangladesh bat first; Ebadot, Mosaddek in playing XI
Bangladesh have won the toss and willbat first in the last and final Test against visiting Sri Lanka at Sher-e-BanglaNational Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.In the first Test in Chattog
Bangladesh looking for first Test win against the Lankans on home soil
The first match of the two-matchTest series between host Bangladesh and visiting Sri Lanka starts on Sunday(May 15). The match will start in Chattogram at 10 am Bangladesh time.The
India in driving seat as Sri Lanka batting collapses again
India are in the real dominantposition after the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka on a testingpitch in Bengaluru which offers turns and odd bounce to the bowlers from
Sri Lanka take the series by 2-0 against West Indies
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 164 runs in the second and final match of the two-match Test series at Galle. The home team inflicted a series defeat to the Caribbean 2-0 with this v
Sri Lanka announce squad for Bangladesh Tests
Sri Lanka have announced 18-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home. This will be the last ICC World Test Championship league stage series.Al
Thirimanne's attitude and effort awesome, says fielding coach
Five slip catches by Lahiru Thirimanne in England's first innings of the recently concluded second Test in Galle equaled the Test record. It was the 13th such instance, but Thirima
England complete series sweep with a comprehensive win
England completed yet another Test series win, by beating Sri Lanka in the second Test by six wickets and gained crucial WTC points.England's short outing in Sri Lanka has come to
Root, Embuldeniya shine on a tight gripping day
England skipper Joe Root once again delivered an excellent captain's knock in the ongoing England tour of Sri Lanka.England's short outing in Sri Lanka is heading towards the concl
England on recovery after Embuldeniya's early breakthroughs
England are recovering slightly after the early setbacks in their first innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.England's short outing in Sri Lanka is heading towards
ZIM vs SL, 2nd Test: Zimbabwe's winning chances reduced on rain-hit day
Zimbabwe get big lead in Harare Test against Sri Lanka. But the rain has poured water into the hosts' chances of winning.In the second and final Test of the series, the last sessio
ZIM vs SL, 2nd Test: Both teams in equilibrium position after day two
At the end of the second day of the Harare Test, no team have been able to proceed. Zimbabwe-Sri Lanka is still in almost equal position.Sri Lanka finished the day with 122 for 2 i
It's a huge achievement - Sean Williams' father applauds his son's knock
BIPIN DANIFamily of Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams, who scored a hundred against Sri Lanka is over the moon. Williams started quickly jogging to 36 from only 36 balls. He eased ba