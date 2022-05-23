
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Lasith Embuldeniya
Lasith Embuldeniya News
thumb

Live: Bangladesh bat first; Ebadot, Mosaddek in playing XI

Bangladesh have won the toss and willbat first in the last and final Test against visiting Sri Lanka at Sher-e-BanglaNational Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.In the first Test in Chattog

thumb

Bangladesh looking for first Test win against the Lankans on home soil

The first match of the two-matchTest series between host Bangladesh and visiting Sri Lanka starts on Sunday(May 15). The match will start in Chattogram at 10 am Bangladesh time.The

thumb

India in driving seat as Sri Lanka batting collapses again

India are in the real dominantposition after the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka on a testingpitch in Bengaluru which offers turns and odd bounce to the bowlers from

thumb

Sri Lanka take the series by 2-0 against West Indies

Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 164 runs in the second and final match of the two-match Test series at Galle. The home team inflicted a series defeat to the Caribbean 2-0 with this v

thumb

Sri Lanka announce squad for Bangladesh Tests

Sri Lanka have announced 18-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home. This will be the last ICC World Test Championship league stage series.Al

thumb

Thirimanne's attitude and effort awesome, says fielding coach

Five slip catches by Lahiru Thirimanne in England's first innings of the recently concluded second Test in Galle equaled the Test record. It was the 13th such instance, but Thirima

thumb

England complete series sweep with a comprehensive win

England completed yet another Test series win, by beating Sri Lanka in the second Test by six wickets and gained crucial WTC points.England's short outing in Sri Lanka has come to

thumb

Root, Embuldeniya shine on a tight gripping day

England skipper Joe Root once again delivered an excellent captain's knock in the ongoing England tour of Sri Lanka.England's short outing in Sri Lanka is heading towards the concl

thumb

England on recovery after Embuldeniya's early breakthroughs

England are recovering slightly after the early setbacks in their first innings of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.England's short outing in Sri Lanka is heading towards

thumb

ZIM vs SL, 2nd Test: Zimbabwe's winning chances reduced on rain-hit day

Zimbabwe get big lead in Harare Test against Sri Lanka. But the rain has poured water into the hosts' chances of winning.In the second and final Test of the series, the last sessio

thumb

ZIM vs SL, 2nd Test: Both teams in equilibrium position after day two

At the end of the second day of the Harare Test, no team have been able to proceed. Zimbabwe-Sri Lanka is still in almost equal position.Sri Lanka finished the day with 122 for 2 i

thumb

It's a huge achievement - Sean Williams' father applauds his son's knock

BIPIN DANIFamily of Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams, who scored a hundred against Sri Lanka is over the moon.  Williams started quickly jogging to 36 from only 36 balls. He eased ba

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.