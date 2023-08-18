Lahiru Thirimanne News
Sri Lanka Cricket Accepts Lahiru Thirimanne's Resignation
The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket has accepted senior player Lahiru Thirimanne's decision to quit playing all forms of international cricket.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has
Lahiru Thirimanne announces retirement from International Cricket
In a heartfelt announcement on his official Facebook page, Sri Lanka's top batsman Lahiru Thirimanne announced his retirement from international cricket.Sri Lankan batsman Lahiru T
Karunaratne and Lakmal sign to play club cricket in Australia
Sri Lanka's Test captain DimuthKarunaratne and recently retired fast bowler Suranga Lakmal have signed withEndeavour Hills Cricket Club (EHCC) to play Premier League Cricket inAust
The Lahiru Thirimanne Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Hatige Don Rumesh Lahiru Thirimanne, known as Lahiru Thirimanne (born on August 9, 1989) is a Sri Lankan International Cricketer and a former ODI captain. He is a left-handed openi
Sri Lanka announce squad for India Tests
Sri Lanka Cricket included Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella in the Sri Lanka Test squad for the upcoming Test series against India.Sri Lanka are about to tour India to play three T
Jayawickrama ravages Bangladesh with record-breaking spell on debut
Spinners Praveen Jayawickrama and Ramesh Mendis have taken 8 wickets in between them as Sri Lanka seized control of the second Test against Bangladesh on the third day at Pallekele
Bad light forces early stumps after Dickwella's quick fifty
Niroshan Dickwella picked-up a rapid half-century in the last session of day two to disrupt Bangladesh’s progress against Sri Lanka in the second and last Test match of the series
Taskin, Miraz dent Sri Lanka's dominance in second session
Another eventful session on the day two in the second Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy as wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella
Bangladesh bounce back as bowlers dominate first session
Bangladesh have turned around their fortune in the first session of day 2 as the pitch starts offering more for the bowlers. The visitors have taken 3 wickets in the session for 43
Karunaratne, Thirimanne tons make Bangladesh toil
The first day of the second Test at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has gone to the batters as Sri Lanka put 291/1 against Bangladesh at stumps.Sri Lanka chose to bat first
Record-breaking wicketless session for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka have completed a record-breaking wicketless session against Bangladesh in the second session of second Test at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.Captain Di
ICC makes a big mistake while praising Karunaratne on Facebook; the cricketer responds
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is an active and busiest cricket body in the world. They are responsible for planning and scheduling the international fixtures at the respe