
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Lahiru Thirimanne
Lahiru Thirimanne News
thumb

Sri Lanka Cricket Accepts Lahiru Thirimanne's Resignation

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket has accepted senior player Lahiru Thirimanne's decision to quit playing all forms of international cricket.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has

thumb

Lahiru Thirimanne announces retirement from International Cricket

In a heartfelt announcement on his official Facebook page, Sri Lanka's top batsman Lahiru Thirimanne announced his retirement from international cricket.Sri Lankan batsman Lahiru T

thumb

Karunaratne and Lakmal sign to play club cricket in Australia

Sri Lanka's Test captain DimuthKarunaratne and recently retired fast bowler Suranga Lakmal have signed withEndeavour Hills Cricket Club (EHCC) to play Premier League Cricket inAust

thumb

The Lahiru Thirimanne Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Hatige Don Rumesh Lahiru Thirimanne, known as Lahiru Thirimanne (born on August 9, 1989) is a Sri Lankan International Cricketer and a former ODI captain. He is a left-handed openi

thumb

Sri Lanka announce squad for India Tests

Sri Lanka Cricket included Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella in the Sri Lanka Test squad for the upcoming Test series against India.Sri Lanka are about to tour India to play three T

thumb

Jayawickrama ravages Bangladesh with record-breaking spell on debut

Spinners Praveen Jayawickrama and Ramesh Mendis have taken 8 wickets in between them as Sri Lanka seized control of the second Test against Bangladesh on the third day at Pallekele

thumb

Bad light forces early stumps after Dickwella's quick fifty

Niroshan Dickwella picked-up a rapid half-century in the last session of day two to disrupt Bangladesh’s progress against Sri Lanka in the second and last Test match of the series

thumb

Taskin, Miraz dent Sri Lanka's dominance in second session

Another eventful session on the day two in the second Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy as wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella

thumb

Bangladesh bounce back as bowlers dominate first session

Bangladesh have turned around their fortune in the first session of day 2 as the pitch starts offering more for the bowlers. The visitors have taken 3 wickets in the session for 43

thumb

Karunaratne, Thirimanne tons make Bangladesh toil

The first day of the second Test at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has gone to the batters as Sri Lanka put 291/1 against Bangladesh at stumps.Sri Lanka chose to bat first

thumb

Record-breaking wicketless session for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have completed a record-breaking wicketless session against Bangladesh in the second session of second Test at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.Captain Di

thumb

ICC makes a big mistake while praising Karunaratne on Facebook; the cricketer responds

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is an active and busiest cricket body in the world. They are responsible for planning and scheduling the international fixtures at the respe

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.