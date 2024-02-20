Khulna Tigers News
Chattogram Challengers dedicate playoff-securing win to language martyrs
Chattogram Challengers have confirmedthe playoff ticket by blowing away the Khulna Tigers by 65 runs. Opener TanzidHasan Tamim played a major role in Chattogram’s win by playing a
Tanzid Tamim wants to beat Khulna to qualify for BPL 2024 playoffs
Chattogram Challengers haveadvanced a bit in the race for the playoffs. Chattogram beat Dhaka by 10 runsin the last match. Now their last match against Khulna Tigers is a do-or-die
Khulna Tigers sign Alex Hales and Wayne Parnell
England star batter Alex Hales isjoining Khulna Tigers in the Chattogram phase of the Bangladesh Premier League(BPL). South Africa's once world-beating pacer Wayne Parnell will als
Litton not want to blame Rizwan for slow batting
Comilla Victorians have climbedto the 3rd place in the table with a great win of 34 runs against Khulna Tigersin the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). In the match, Comilla's Pakist
Khulna Tigers not worried about Pakistan players leaving from BPL
Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf,and Mohammad Wasim- all 3 are playing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) forKhulna Tigers. Keeping the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ahead, they have to go
Khulna Tigers beat Durdanto Dhaka by 10 wickets
Khulna Tigers are running at afast pace in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This is their fourthconsecutive win. In the second match of the day, Khulna got a great vict
Rangpur want to give Shakib more time
Despite building a good team inthis year's BPL, Rangpur Riders have not yet performed well. Rangpur lostagainst Khulna Tigers in the first match of the Sylhet phase today. Starall-
Shanaka, Nawaz star in Khulna's win against Rangpur
The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) Sylhet phase game started with the match between the Rangpur Riders and theKhulna Tigers. Khulna Tigers beat Rangpur Riders by 28 runs in the 9th
Bijoy donates man of the match prize money to cancer fighter
Khulna Tigers captain AnamulHaque Bijoy won the man of the match award after playing the match-winning inningsagainst Fortune Barishal. And he gave the entire money of the man of t
Khulna Tigers make two records against Fortune Barishal
The real heat of T20 is seen inthe second match of the day in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). KhulnaTigers have lost 1 wicket in 7 overs and have scored 90 runs in 7 overs.Two
Anamul Haque Bijoy to lead Khulna Tigers in BPL 2024
Anamul Haque Bijoy will be seen as the captain of the Khulna Tigers in the upcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). A post from the team's official Facebook page con
Khulna Tigers sign Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz
Khulna Tigers are bringing newcricketers to the team at the last minute. This time, Pakistan's spinningall-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been pulled into the team by Khulna. Nawaz wil