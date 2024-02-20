
Khulna Tigers News
thumb

Chattogram Challengers dedicate playoff-securing win to language martyrs

Chattogram Challengers have confirmedthe playoff ticket by blowing away the Khulna Tigers by 65 runs. Opener TanzidHasan Tamim played a major role in Chattogram’s win by playing a

thumb

Tanzid Tamim wants to beat Khulna to qualify for BPL 2024 playoffs

Chattogram Challengers haveadvanced a bit in the race for the playoffs. Chattogram beat Dhaka by 10 runsin the last match. Now their last match against Khulna Tigers is a do-or-die

thumb

Khulna Tigers sign Alex Hales and Wayne Parnell

England star batter Alex Hales isjoining Khulna Tigers in the Chattogram phase of the Bangladesh Premier League(BPL). South Africa's once world-beating pacer Wayne Parnell will als

thumb

Litton not want to blame Rizwan for slow batting

Comilla Victorians have climbedto the 3rd place in the table with a great win of 34 runs against Khulna Tigersin the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). In the match, Comilla's Pakist

thumb

Khulna Tigers not worried about Pakistan players leaving from BPL

Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf,and Mohammad Wasim- all 3 are playing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) forKhulna Tigers. Keeping the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ahead, they have to go

thumb

Khulna Tigers beat Durdanto Dhaka by 10 wickets

Khulna Tigers are running at afast pace in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This is their fourthconsecutive win. In the second match of the day, Khulna got a great vict

thumb

Rangpur want to give Shakib more time

Despite building a good team inthis year's BPL, Rangpur Riders have not yet performed well. Rangpur lostagainst Khulna Tigers in the first match of the Sylhet phase today. Starall-

thumb

Shanaka, Nawaz star in Khulna's win against Rangpur

The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) Sylhet phase game started with the match between the Rangpur Riders and theKhulna Tigers. Khulna Tigers beat Rangpur Riders by 28 runs in the 9th

thumb

Bijoy donates man of the match prize money to cancer fighter

Khulna Tigers captain AnamulHaque Bijoy won the man of the match award after playing the match-winning inningsagainst Fortune Barishal. And he gave the entire money of the man of t

thumb

Khulna Tigers make two records against Fortune Barishal

The real heat of T20 is seen inthe second match of the day in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). KhulnaTigers have lost 1 wicket in 7 overs and have scored 90 runs in 7 overs.Two

thumb

Anamul Haque Bijoy to lead Khulna Tigers in BPL 2024

Anamul Haque Bijoy will be seen as the captain of the Khulna Tigers in the upcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). A post from the team's official Facebook page con

thumb

Khulna Tigers sign Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz

Khulna Tigers are bringing newcricketers to the team at the last minute. This time, Pakistan's spinningall-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been pulled into the team by Khulna. Nawaz wil

