Khaleel Ahmed News
Jake Fraser-McGurk shines on debut as Delhi bury down Lucknow's home domination
Delhi Capitals are back to winning track with a thrashing 6 wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday (12th April). Brilliant bowling from Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahm
Mukesh, Khaleel show excellence with the ball as DC beat table toppers CSK by 20 runs
Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs on Sunday (31st March). Fifties from David Warner and Rishabh Pant and a brilliant spell from Mukesh have taken DC overcome CSK.
Wood's five-wicket haul seals Lucknow's easy 50-run win over Delhi
Lucknow Super Giants havedefeated Delhi Capitals with ease by 50 runs in the second match of the day inLucknow on Saturday (April 1). Delhi found no answer to Wood’s pace and bounc
Video: Warner and Williamson fasting along with Rashid and other SRH players
Sunrisers Hyderabad players David Warner and Kane Williamson involved in Iftar fasting along with Rashid Khan and other teammates who are doing the Iftar fasting.This year's editio
VIDEO: David Warner lost his cool after an ugly spat between Khaleel and Tewatia
The skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner has been a calm cricketer ever since the incident of the ball-tampering scandal. But, the left-handed batsman lost his cool after K
MSK Prasad suggests 26-man India squad for Australia tour
India are scheduled for Australia tour which consists of three ODIs, three T20Is and a four-match Test series at the end of the year. The tour includes the first-ever day-night pin
Watch: Rohit, Chahal, Khaleel enact hilarious Bollywood scene
Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Wednesday (February 26) took to Twitter to share a video with his India teammates Rohit Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed.The video was created using
BCCI likely to call back net bowlers from England
Indian Cricket team are likely to send back their net bowlers home from England when their campaign starts on June 5th against South Africa.The biggest cricket festival of Internat
BCCI announce 4 net bowlers to help India in WC 2019
The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 yesterday. It seems that the Indian team management has already started to prepare i
Rain spoils party at MCG
Continuous rain in Melbourne Cricket Ground forced to call off the second T20I between India and Australia in the T20I series.India's tour of Australia is moving inch by inch now a
Khaleel, Krunal on verge of T20I debut
India have announced the short-listed 12 members list for the first T20I game against Windies to be played in Eden Gardens, Kolkata.Windies tour of India has come to its final stag
Khaleel reprimanded for Samuels' send-off
Indian left arm medium fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed has been reprimanded by International Cricket Council for his celebrations after the wicket of Marlon Samuels.India had a completel