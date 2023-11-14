
Kapil Dev News
Kapil Dev defends Babar Azam's captaincy after World Cup elimination

India's World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has expressed his support for Babar Azam despite criticism of the Pakistan captain's leadership following his team's exit from the ICC C

Santner joins Shakib, Yuvraj and Kapil in ODI World Cup elite list

The inaugural edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup was first held in 1975 and since then as many as 12 editions have been played. In all these editions,several marquee players ma

Virat Kohli surpasses Anil Kumble to create a massive record in ODI World Cup

Virat Kohli eclipsed AnilKumble's record for most catches by an Indian in the ODI World Cup in the matchagainst Australia in the ongoing World Cup on Sunday (October 8).Kohli snatc

Kapil Dev reckons every player should be tested out before the World Cup

Team India have 2 important assignments lined up ahead this year, namely Asia Cup 2023 and ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The Asia Cup will get underway from August 31 onwards and it come

Kapil Dev chips in with valuable advice for Mohammed Siraj

Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has come up with valuable words of advice for Mohammed Siraj. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain reckons that the right-arm pacer gets carried away

Rohit Sharma needs to be more aggressive as a batsman: Kapil Dev

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev made the headlines after he expressed his admiration for "Bazball" approach in Test cricket and also urged Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Co to pla

Ravindra Jadeja gives a sharp reply to Kapil Dev's remarks on Team India

Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev made the headlines recently after he criticized Team India for their inability to showcase their hunger for winning ICC titles. He reckons that the

They think they know everything: Kapil Dev about current Indian cricketers

Former India captain and WorldCup winner Kapil Dev has criticized today's cricketers, saying they should putpride aside and seek advice from the sport's legends.In a recent intervi

Do we want MS Dhoni to play all his life?: Kapil Dev talks about the bitter truth

The rumors of MS Dhoni'sretirement have been a hot topic for many days recently. And India's WorldCup-winning former captain Kapil Dev is very frustrated about this. Kapilthanked D

Kapil Dev makes a comment ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

Legendary World Cup Captain Kapil Dev believes that every member of the Team India squad must do their part if they want to get their hands on the 2023 ODI World Championship.With

Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Kapil Dev's 40 year old record in 5th Test against England

India cricket team captain Jasprit Bumrah has broken former Indian skipper Kapil Dev's 40-year-old record for most wickets by an Indian pacer in an away Test series against England

Kapil Dev slams Sanju Samson for his inconsistency

Sanju Samson is one of the highly-rated wicketkeeper-batters in the current era. He is known for his ability to play a wide range of shots. More importantly, he is known for his st

