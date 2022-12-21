
Kandy Falcons News
thumb

Jaffna Kings Beats Kandy Falcons and qualify for final of LPL

In a game interrupted by rain, defending champions Jaffna Kings defeated Kandy Falcons by 24 runs by D/L method in Qualifier 1 at R Premadasa Stadium, here on Wednesday in the ongo

thumb

Surgeon brings smile on Chamika Karunaratne's face

Dr. Krishantha Samaranayakedeserves all credit for bringing smile on all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne'sface. The player took Player of the Match playing for Kandy Falcons in his las

thumb

Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne star in Kandy Falcons' win over Jaffna Kings

In a nail-biting contest, whichwent right down to the last bowl, Kandy Falcons beat defending champions JaffnaKings by 3 wickets in the Lanka Premier League. Batting first, the Jaf

thumb

Wanindu Hasaranga becomes first player to take hat-trick in LPL

Sri Lanka star spinner WaninduHasaranga's meteoric rise continues as he made history by taking the first hattrick by a bowler in Lanka Premier League (LPL). On Tuesday, December 6

thumb

LPL 2022 to begin with explosive doubleheader

The stage is set, and the playersare ready for the contest as the curtains come down for the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL) 2022. The league is all set to start on the 6th December 2022

