Kandy Falcons News
Jaffna Kings Beats Kandy Falcons and qualify for final of LPL
In a game interrupted by rain, defending champions Jaffna Kings defeated Kandy Falcons by 24 runs by D/L method in Qualifier 1 at R Premadasa Stadium, here on Wednesday in the ongo
Surgeon brings smile on Chamika Karunaratne's face
Dr. Krishantha Samaranayakedeserves all credit for bringing smile on all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne'sface. The player took Player of the Match playing for Kandy Falcons in his las
Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne star in Kandy Falcons' win over Jaffna Kings
In a nail-biting contest, whichwent right down to the last bowl, Kandy Falcons beat defending champions JaffnaKings by 3 wickets in the Lanka Premier League. Batting first, the Jaf
Wanindu Hasaranga becomes first player to take hat-trick in LPL
Sri Lanka star spinner WaninduHasaranga's meteoric rise continues as he made history by taking the first hattrick by a bowler in Lanka Premier League (LPL). On Tuesday, December 6
LPL 2022 to begin with explosive doubleheader
The stage is set, and the playersare ready for the contest as the curtains come down for the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL) 2022. The league is all set to start on the 6th December 2022