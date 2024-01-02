Jonathan Trott News
Jonathan Trott to continue as Afghanistan head coach
The contract that Jonathan Trott,a former batter for England, has as head coach of the Afghanistan men's cricketteam has been extended for an additional year. This comes after Trot
The sky's the limit for both of them: Trott praises Gurbaz and Ibrahim
After an incredible eight-wicketvictory over Pakistan at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan headcoach Jonathan Trott gushed over his team. After their impressive win
I'm sure we'll see an exciting game tomorrow: Trott ahead of Pakistan game
The head coach of Afghanistan,Jonathan Trott, is optimistic that his team will be able to defeat Pakistan,which is in a difficult position after losing their previous two matches i
Jonathan Trott reveals the reason for Afghanistan's defeat against New Zealand
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott said they could have given New Zealand a chance in Wednesday's World Cup game if they had not dropped several catches.The 16th match of the ICC Men
Player safety issues at Dharamsala outfield in ICC World Cup
The first game played at the HPCAstadium in Dharamsala for the 2023 World Cup brought up concerns about thestate of the outfield. Even on game day, the pitch appeared uneven and la
We know it will be tough: Trott
Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott came and spoke in front of the press before the Bangladesh Afghanistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup. This match will be a must win encounter
Jonathan Trott, Azmatullah Omarzai fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Jonathan Trott has had a busytime on the Bangladesh tour. In addition to training the Afghans, he had todeal with the media had to be regularly dealt with. This time the news of th
We didn't play as well as we could:Trott
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott believes that his side were not at their best, and gives credit to Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain for playing well and winning the match for Bang
Playing Bangladesh in Bangladesh is tough, admits Jonathan Trott
Bangladesh have taken control ofthe Dhaka Test. There is no reason why Bangladesh won't win this match unlessthere is a huge miracle or there will be rain. The Tigers will win if t
Almost impossible task for Afghanistan: Jonathan Trott
The Dhaka Test has been playedfor two days only. But now Bangladesh are getting the breeze of victory. At theend of the second day's play, the Tigers have completely taken control
Rashid Khan not fully fit, in doubt for final ODI
Rashid Khan was ruled out of thefirst two ODIs against Sri Lanka before the start of the series due to injury.Then Afghanistan were hopeful of getting him in the third match. But t
Former England player Jonathan Trott appointed as head coach of Afghanistan
