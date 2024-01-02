
Trending Now

Jonathan Trott News
thumb

Jonathan Trott to continue as Afghanistan head coach

The contract that Jonathan Trott,a former batter for England, has as head coach of the Afghanistan men's cricketteam has been extended for an additional year. This comes after Trot

thumb

The sky's the limit for both of them: Trott praises Gurbaz and Ibrahim

After an incredible eight-wicketvictory over Pakistan at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan headcoach Jonathan Trott gushed over his team. After their impressive win

thumb

I'm sure we'll see an exciting game tomorrow: Trott ahead of Pakistan game

The head coach of Afghanistan,Jonathan Trott, is optimistic that his team will be able to defeat Pakistan,which is in a difficult position after losing their previous two matches i

thumb

Jonathan Trott reveals the reason for Afghanistan's defeat against New Zealand

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott said they could have given New Zealand a chance in Wednesday's World Cup game if they had not dropped several catches.The 16th match of the ICC Men

thumb

Player safety issues at Dharamsala outfield in ICC World Cup

The first game played at the HPCAstadium in Dharamsala for the 2023 World Cup brought up concerns about thestate of the outfield. Even on game day, the pitch appeared uneven and la

thumb

We know it will be tough: Trott

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott came and spoke in front of the press before the Bangladesh Afghanistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup. This match will be a must win encounter

thumb

Jonathan Trott, Azmatullah Omarzai fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Jonathan Trott has had a busytime on the Bangladesh tour. In addition to training the Afghans, he had todeal with the media had to be regularly dealt with. This time the news of th

thumb

We didn't play as well as we could:Trott

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott believes that his side were not at their best, and gives credit to Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain for playing well and winning the match for Bang

thumb

Playing Bangladesh in Bangladesh is tough, admits Jonathan Trott

Bangladesh have taken control ofthe Dhaka Test. There is no reason why Bangladesh won't win this match unlessthere is a huge miracle or there will be rain. The Tigers will win if t

thumb

Almost impossible task for Afghanistan: Jonathan Trott

The Dhaka Test has been playedfor two days only. But now Bangladesh are getting the breeze of victory. At theend of the second day's play, the Tigers have completely taken control

thumb

Rashid Khan not fully fit, in doubt for final ODI

Rashid Khan was ruled out of thefirst two ODIs against Sri Lanka before the start of the series due to injury.Then Afghanistan were hopeful of getting him in the third match. But t

thumb

Former England player Jonathan Trott appointed as head coach of Afghanistan

Former England middle-class batsman Jonathan Trott has been appointed head coach of the Afghan men's team.Former England middle-order batsman Jonathan Trott was appointed as the ne

