Joe Clarke News
Melbourne Renegades call up Scott Edwards for BBL

The Melbourne Renegades haverequested that Netherlands captain Scott Edwards replace the injured Joe Clarkefor the final two games of the BBL season.Edwards is presently in SouthAf

Joe Clarke joins the Melbourne Renegades for BBL 13

The Melbourne Renegades have made a significant BBL signing by poaching England wicketkeeper and batsman Joe Clarke from cross-town rivals Stars.The Melbourne Stars' leading run sc

Rashid and Allen restrict Bangla Tigers to ensure Team Abu Dhabi an emphatic win

Team Abu Dhabi spinners AdilRashid and Fabian Allen restricted Bangla Tigers to 74 for 5 and helped theirteam register an emphatic eight wicket win in the 24th match on the ninth d

Bangla Tigers back to winning way with 12-run win against Delhi Bulls

After winning the opening match,Bangla Tigers succumbed to three consecutive defeats in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.Finally, the team returned to the winning streak in their fifth mat

Shakib shines in bowling again but Bangla Tigers register third straight defeat

Bangla Tigers have succumbed to athird-straight defeat in the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Sunday (November 27). Thisteam Northern Warriors beat them by 6 wickets. Bangladesh star all-r

