Joe Burns News
Joe Burns released from Queensland squad

Australia cricketer Joe Burns hasbeen released from the Queensland team, while the Queensland have announcedeight new contracts ahead of the 2024/25 season.Burns has been released

The Joe Burns Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Joseph Anthony Burns (born 6 September 1989) is an Australian cricketer who plays for Australia cricket team Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League and Queensland in Australian cricket

Warner, Pucovski return to Test squad

Australia have named 18-member squad for the last two Tests against India. Opener David Warner is all set to play.Warner missed the third ODI, three T20Is and the first two Tests w

Australia handover a pathetic defeat to India

Australia handed over an embarrassing loss to India as they won the first Test by 8 wickets after bowling out the visitors for only 36 runs in the second innings.India have started

Green will make Test debut in Adelaide Test if he is fit, confirms Langer

Australia's newcomer Cameron Green is set to make his Test debut in Adelaide Test against India if the all-rounder passes the fitness Test.Ahead of the first Test of the Border-Gav

Ponting names his Australia XI for Adelaide Test

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting named his Australia's playing XI for the first Test against India at Adelaide Oval.The most anticipated Test series between India and Austra

VIDEO: Commentators make funny prediction about Joe Burns that doesn't come true

[caption id="attachment_131215" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Virat Kohli celebrates with Umesh Yadav[/caption]During the three-day practice game between India and Australia A,

Australia name Test squad for India series with some big surprising names

Cricket Australia (CA) has named an enlarged squad of 17 members for four-match Test series against India with some big uncapped player inclusions.Uncapped Will Pucovski and Camero

Khawaja, Stoinis, Marsh miss out on Australia contract

Australia middle-order batsman Usman Khawaja played a key role in Australia's batting line-up when Steve Smith and David Warner were banned. But the Ashes did not go well for him l

Video: Boult bowls a gem of a delivery to rattle Burns' stumps

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult made a sensational comeback to red-ball cricket during the second Test match against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Boxing Day. He bow

Watch: Warner screams at Southee for sledging Burns

Australian left-handed opening batsman David Warner had a hot moment in the field with New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee in the ongoing first Test between New Zealand and Austral

Watch: David Warner plays rock-paper-scissors with Joe Burns

During the time that wet outfield caused a slight delay in the start of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at Adelaide Oval, Aussie openers David Warner and Joe Burns w

