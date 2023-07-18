
Jermaine Blackwood News
thumb

Kevin Sinclair replaces Raymon Reifer in West Indies squad for second Test

Batting all-rounder Raymon Reiferhas been replaced in the West Indies team for the second Test against India,which will begin on Thursday, by spin bowling all-rounder Kevin Sinclai

thumb

Brathwaite keeps West Indies' hope alive on day four

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaitefought back for the hosts on the fourth day of the first Test in Perth after theycame to chase down a record 498 for victory. The Caribbeans st

thumb

Bowlers put Australia in driver's seat on day three

Australia have dominated thethird day of the first Test as well against West Indies in Perth. In responseto the hosts' 598 runs, West Indies were all out for 283 runs. Australia ta

thumb

We want to bat 100 overs: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite

The Australia-West Indies Testseries is starting at midnight. Both teams have great pacers. Their battle is expected to be quite intense.The two teams are going to meetat the Optus

thumb

Hetmyer, Paul, Motie ruled out of New Zealand ODI series

Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, andGudakesh Motie have all been ruled out of the three-match ODI series againstNew Zealand, which is scheduled to start from August 17.The series might

thumb

West Indies' another heroic win against Pakistan

West Indies have scripted a thrilling 1 wicket win in the first Test against Pakistan on Sunday (August 15) and started the ICC Test World Test Championship campaign in style.Pakis

thumb

West Indies in trouble as Bangladesh bowlers hit form in second innings

The first session of the fourth day of second Test has been great for Bangladesh. The hosts have taken 3 wickets of the Caribbean in this season. West Indies have scored 98 runs fo

thumb

Blackwood aims 'hour by hour, session by session' to beat Bangladesh

West Indies lower-order batsman Jermaine Blackwood played a solid 68-run innings against Bangladesh on the third of the Chattogram Test.However, Blackwood could not convert his 13t

thumb

Bangladesh in jitters despite big lead

The Chattogram Test goes into the fourth day as Bangladesh extend their lead past 200 runs.[caption id="attachment_158913" align="alignnone" width="640"] Rahkeem Cornwall made earl

thumb

Blackwood ready to face Bangladesh's all-out spin attack

One of the most consistent performer in the current West Indies national Test team is Jermaine Blackwood. Before the start of two-match Test series against Bangladesh, Blackwood sh

thumb

West Indies announce squads, no Holder-Pollard

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named Test and ODI squads for tour of Bangladesh in January-February.Speculations turn out to be true as regular Test and ODI captains Jason Holder an

thumb

New Zealand on verge of another big win

West Indies again fell in the trap of follow-on in two consecutive Tests due to poor batting. At the end of the third day, New Zealand are still ahead by 85 runs despite West Indie

