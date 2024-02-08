
Jeffrey Vandersay News
thumb

Sri Lanka drop Dasun Shanaka for Afghanistan ODIs

Sri Lanka have announced a16-member squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan. Former captain DasunShanaka did not have a place in the team. Also missing from the squad are Nuwa

thumb

Shakib-Litton's Galle qualify for playoffs eliminating Shoriful's Colombo in LPL

A bunch of Bangladeshi cricketershave been called up to the Lankan Premier League (LPL) this year. However, noteveryone is getting regular opportunities in the XI. Today Litton Das

thumb

Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara on crutches

The defeated Sri Lankan teamreturned home on Monday after the India tour. The two injured players-JeffreyVandersay and Ashen Bandara were seen on crutches. "They are better but the

thumb

The Jeffrey Vandersay Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Jeffrey Vandersay was born on February 5, 1990 in Wattala, Sri Lanka. He graduated from Wesley College, Colombo. He is a broken leg bowler with a small 5ft 7in stature.Jeffrey Dext

thumb

Vandersay receives one-year suspension

Sri Lanka's leg-break bowler Jeffrey Vandersay has been given a one-year suspension from all forms of international cricket and was fined 20 per cent from his annual contract fee b

