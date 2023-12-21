Jayden Seales News
7 new faces in West Indies squad for Australia Tests
West Indies will tour Australiain January. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the 15-member squad aheadof the two Test matches of the upcoming tour. Seven new faces have beeni
Hetmyer, Thomas back in West Indies squad for India ODIs
Shimron Hetmyer has been broughtback into the team for West Indies’ three-match ODI series against India. PacerOshane Thomas has also returned to the national team after a year and
Smith, Labuschagne's double-hundred helps Australia dominate West Indies on day two
West Indies finished the secondday of the first Test without any harm in reply of Australia’s mammoth firstinnings total of 598 runs at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Australia ended
Labuschagne century highlights Australia's domination on first day
Hosts Australia dominated the firstday of the first Test against West Indies on Wednesday (November 30) at OptusStadium in Perth. They finished the day in a strong position with 29
We want to bat 100 overs: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite
The Australia-West Indies Testseries is starting at midnight. Both teams have great pacers. Their battle is expected to be quite intense.The two teams are going to meetat the Optus
Khaled Ahmed, only Bangladeshi in SA T20 league's player auction list
South Africa's new franchisetournament SA20 will take place next January. Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)will be played at the same time. Bangladeshi cricketers are therefore lessl
Bangladesh suffer another big loss as West Indies win the Test series 2-0
West Indies have won the second match of the two match Test series against Bangladesh by 10 wickets. The visitors failed to stand up against the Carribbean pacers at any point of t
WI openers steady after Bangladesh bundle out for 234
West Indies are in control after the end of Day 1, as they managed to clean up Bangladesh and did not lose wicket while batting and maintained a decent scoring rate. Bangladesh. af
West Indies Jayden Seales hails Wahab Riaz, Suranga Lakmal's mentoring after LPL stint
Jayden Seales will make his ODI debut for West Indies against Ireland on Saturday, knowing that his ability to adapt to situations and learn on the job will be crucial given his li
Nortje, Ngidi surge through West Indies
South Africa pace bowlers have given themselves a great advantage on day one of the first Test against West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.West Indies c
Seales, Hope, Powell named in West Indies Test squad
Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced a 13-member squad for the first Test against South Africa. 19-year-old fast bowler Jayden Seals has been called up for the first time as a
West Indies call up 19-year-old pacer for South Africa series
West Indies have named a 17-member provision squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa at home. The squad will be further cut down to official 13-member squad on Mond