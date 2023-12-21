
Jayden Seales News
thumb

7 new faces in West Indies squad for Australia Tests

West Indies will tour Australiain January. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the 15-member squad aheadof the two Test matches of the upcoming tour. Seven new faces have beeni

thumb

Hetmyer, Thomas back in West Indies squad for India ODIs

Shimron Hetmyer has been broughtback into the team for West Indies’ three-match ODI series against India. PacerOshane Thomas has also returned to the national team after a year and

thumb

Smith, Labuschagne's double-hundred helps Australia dominate West Indies on day two

West Indies finished the secondday of the first Test without any harm in reply of Australia’s mammoth firstinnings total of 598 runs at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Australia ended

thumb

Labuschagne century highlights Australia's domination on first day

Hosts Australia dominated the firstday of the first Test against West Indies on Wednesday (November 30) at OptusStadium in Perth. They finished the day in a strong position with 29

thumb

We want to bat 100 overs: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite

The Australia-West Indies Testseries is starting at midnight. Both teams have great pacers. Their battle is expected to be quite intense.The two teams are going to meetat the Optus

thumb

Khaled Ahmed, only Bangladeshi in SA T20 league's player auction list

South Africa's new franchisetournament SA20 will take place next January. Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)will be played at the same time. Bangladeshi cricketers are therefore lessl

thumb

Bangladesh suffer another big loss as West Indies win the Test series 2-0

West Indies have won the second match of the two match Test series against Bangladesh by 10 wickets. The visitors failed to stand up against the Carribbean pacers at any point of t

thumb

WI openers steady after Bangladesh bundle out for 234

West Indies are in control after the end of Day 1, as they managed to clean up Bangladesh and did not lose wicket while batting and maintained a decent scoring rate. Bangladesh. af

thumb

West Indies Jayden Seales hails Wahab Riaz, Suranga Lakmal's mentoring after LPL stint

Jayden Seales will make his ODI debut for West Indies against Ireland on Saturday, knowing that his ability to adapt to situations and learn on the job will be crucial given his li

thumb

Nortje, Ngidi surge through West Indies

South Africa pace bowlers have given themselves a great advantage on day one of the first Test against West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.West Indies c

thumb

Seales, Hope, Powell named in West Indies Test squad

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced a 13-member squad for the first Test against South Africa. 19-year-old fast bowler Jayden Seals has been called up for the first time as a

thumb

West Indies call up 19-year-old pacer for South Africa series

West Indies have named a 17-member provision squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa at home. The squad will be further cut down to official 13-member squad on Mond

