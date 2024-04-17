ishant sharma News
Watch: Incredible Catch by Rishabh Pant Removes David Miller in IPL 2024
In their IPL clash against the Gujarat Titans, the Delhi Capitals kicked off with a roaring start, securing four wickets within the powerplay on Wednesday. The thrilling performanc
Delhi bowlers dismantle Gujrat Titans for a massive win
Delhi Capitals thrashed Gujrat Titans by 6 wickets on Wednesday (17th April) at the Ahmedabad. Delhi bowled stifled Gujrat batters at bay to bundle them out for a measly 89 runs. I
"IPL 2024: WATCH : Andre Russell Applauds Ishant Sharma's Impressive Toe-Crushing Yorker"
In the cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2024, Ishant Sharma bowled exceptionally well in the final over
Mohammed Siraj is currently the star in India’s pace bowling unit, Ishant Sharma
Ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma labelled Mohammed Siraj as the best pacer in India's squad at the moment. He added that the effects of Jasprit Bumrah depend
IPL 2023: David Warner lauds Ishant Sharma after DC's win over GT
Delhi Capitals' captain David Warner lauded Ishant Sharma after the team's memorable win over Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last night. It was one heck of a
Ishant Sharma opens up on his final over tussle with Rahul Tewatia
Ishant Sharma was the talk of the town for his stellar bowling spell against Gujarat Titans in yesterday night's encounter against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmeda
Best knuckleball wicket I’ve ever seen: Dale Steyn on Ishant Sharma's delivery
Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated thetable-topping Gujarat Titans (GT) by defending a low score of 130 runs on Tuesday(May 2) in an IPL 2023 match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.A
Suresh Raina posts a special tweet for Ishant Sharma after DC's stunning win over GT
Delhi Capitals locked horns with Gujarat Titans in the 44th match of the IPL 2023 at the world's largest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. DC won the toss and op
Rahane, Ishant likely to lose central contracts; Suryakumar, Gill Set for Promotion
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to remove players like Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma from its central contract list. On the other hand, batsmen Shubma
The Ishant Sharma Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Ishant Sharma born 2 September 1988 is an Indian cricketer who has represented India in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.He is a 6ft 5in tall, fast medium bowler with a right arm.Ishant Sharm
Indian trio, Williamson ruled out of Mumbai Test
Moments before scheduled start of the second Test between India and New Zealand, both teams have succumbed injury blows as rain delays start of play.It started with the news of Ind