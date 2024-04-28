Ishan kishan News
Ishan Kishan fined for breaching code of conduct of IPL
Mumbai Indians opener and wk-batter Ishan Kishan has been fined 10% of his match fees for breaching the code of conduct of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday during a match ag
Ishan says T20 world cup selection is not in his hands after his buccaneering 69 against RCB
Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan talked about his chances of selection for the upcoming T20 world cup, which is set to be commenced from 1st June in the USA and the caribbeans.Is
"It's a tough pill to swallow"- Faf Du Plessis after the defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru to clinch their second win of the season on Thursday (11th April) at the Wankhede Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah's onburst with the ball at
Bumrah, Suryakumar fire as Mumbai Indians thrash RCB
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru to clinch their second win of the season. Jasprit Bumrah's onburst with the ball at the Wankhede and then Suryakumar Yadav's swashbu
IPL 2024: Watch - Axar Patel pulls off a one-handed stunner in MI vs DC clash
The Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The moment took place d
IPL 2024: Watch - Ishan Kishan replicating Dhoni swag costing an extra run amidst Sunrisers Hyderabad's run rampage
Ishan Kishan who is known as 'pocket dynamite' was trying to make a run-out in MS Dhoni style during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan excluded from BCCI central contracts of 2024
BCCI have announced central contacted player list of 2024 on Wednesday (28th February). Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have both been excluded from the contracts. Shubman Gill, Moha
Iyer, Kishan likely to be excluded from BCCI central contracts list
India's cricket governing body,BCCI, has taken a very strict stance on domestic cricket. The BCCI general secretaryJay Shah announced a few days ago that the cricketers under the c
Reports: India not considering Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup 2024
According to reports, Virat Kohliis no longer the preferred selection for India's Twenty20 International XI.With the approaching T20 World Cup in June 2024, attention has rapidlytr
All round India too good for Australia as India lead the series by 2-0
India thumped Australia by 44 runs on Sunday (26th November) to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 5 match T20I series. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan, India’
Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh star in India's thrilling win over Australia in first T20I
India beat Australia by wickets on Thursday (23rd November) at Vishakhapatnam. Suryakumar Yadav's merciless 80 off only 42 with Ishan Kishan's brilliant 58 from 39 deliveries took
Ishan Kishan gets stung by honey bee during practice
The Indian national cricket team has suffered a double blow ahead of their ICC World Cup 2023 clash against the New Zealand national cricket team as star batters Suryakumar Yadav a