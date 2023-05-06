Ireland Wolves News
Bangladesh's warm-up match against Ireland Wolves washed out due to heavy rain
In the end, the Bangladesh teamhad to leave the field with disappointment. The Tigers had to return to theteam hotel without playing a warm-up match against Ireland Wolves. Due to
Joy tons up in Bangladesh Emerging's 4-0 sweep
Bangladesh Emerging have completed a 4-0 sweep over Ireland Wolves, winning the fifth unofficial ODI narrowly by 5 runs at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Visitors
Ireland Wolves shorten tour of Bangladesh
Bangladesh Cricket Board and Cricket Ireland have agreed to cut off one T20 match in Bangladesh Emerging vs Ireland Wolves series.Ireland Wolve's remaining fixtures in Bangladesh a
Sumon, Joy, Hridoy power Bangladesh Emerging to series win
Bangladesh Emerging have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match one-day series against Ireland Wolves, beating them comprehensively by 8 wickets in the fourth unofficial
Shamim sniffs victory in tight 2nd one-dayer
Bangladesh Emerging have taken 1-0 lead in the five-match series against Ireland Wolves, thanks to a last over win in the second unofficial ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Ch
1st unofficial ODI called off after positive case
The first one-day match between Bangladesh Emerging and Ireland Wolves in Chattogram has been called off after Irish all-rounder Ruhan Pretorius has tested positive for COVID-19.Th
Tanvir 8-for seals big win for Bangladesh Emerging
Bangladesh Emerging have handed Ireland Wolves an innings and 23-run defeat in the only four-day match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.Ireland Wolves have been bowled
Bangladesh Emerging sense innings win
At the end of day two in Chattogram, Ireland Wolves trail Bangladesh Emerging by another 127 runs with six wickets in hand in the only four-dayer.Bangladesh Emerging posted 313 run
Bangladesh Emerging start well vs Ireland Wolves
Ireland Wolves have stumbled to Bangladesh Emerging in their first innings of the only four-day match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. At the end of the first day, the
Dockrell pulls out of Bangladesh tour
Ireland Wolves captain George Dockrell and head coach Pete Johnston have withdrawn their names from upcoming tour of Bangladesh.Ruhan Pretorius has been named as Dockrell's replace
Saif, Parvez, Akbar named to take on Ireland Wolves
A 20-member Bangladesh Emerging squad has been named to face Ireland Wolves for a month-long series at home.Batsman Saif Hassan and leg-spinning all-rounder Aminul Islam Biplob are
Ireland coach sets eyes on Bangladesh A tour
Ireland head coach Graham Ford believes the A team tour of Bangladesh will be instrumental for their development.Ireland Wolves, the A team, will face Bangladesh A for one four-day