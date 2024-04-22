Ireland Vs Zimbabwe News
Ireland reveal their home summer schedule in focus of T20 World Cup
Ireland will take on Pakistan, Scotland and Netherlands for the readiness of the T20 World Cup, which is set to be commenced from first June in the USA and the Caribbeans. Pakistan
All round Ireland too good for Zimbabwe as they beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets to take the series
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets and 10 balls to spare to win the third match and the series by 2-1 on Sunday (10th December) at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Harry Tector's gritty
Campher, Tector star in Ireland's series levelling win against Zimbabwe
Ireland beat Zimbabwe in the second T20I by 4 wickets to level the series on Saturday (9th December) at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Harry Tector's brilliant 48 off 38 and Curtis Ca