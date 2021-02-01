Ireland A News
BCB releases Bangladesh A vs Ireland A fixtures
Bangladesh A will meet Ireland A team (known as Wolves) for eight matches in February-March at home.The tour comprises of one four-day match, five unofficial ODIs and two T20 match
Ireland coach sets eyes on Bangladesh A tour
Ireland head coach Graham Ford believes the A team tour of Bangladesh will be instrumental for their development.Ireland Wolves, the A team, will face Bangladesh A for one four-day
Mithun, Soumya give Bangladesh A series win
Bangladesh A have sealed the three-match T20 series against Ireland A by 2-1 after a six-wicket victory in the final T20 at Malahide Cricket Ground, Dublin on Friday. [নিউজটি বাংলা
All-round Ireland A level series
Ireland A have pulled out a 51-run (DLS method) victory over Bangladesh A in the rescheduled second unofficial T20I at Malahide Cricket Ground, Dublin. The series is now level at 1
Ireland A-Bangladesh A 2nd T20 rescheduled
The second T20 between Bangladesh A and Ireland A that was scheduled on Wednesday, has been abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain. However, both teams have agreed to reschedu
Mominul 182 sets up big win for Bangladesh A
Mominul Haque's career-best 182 and Bangladesh A's highest score 386 have given the tourists a 85-run win over Ireland A in the fourth unofficial ODI at The Vineyard, Dublin. Bangl