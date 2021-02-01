
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Ireland A News
thumb

BCB releases Bangladesh A vs Ireland A fixtures

Bangladesh A will meet Ireland A team (known as Wolves) for eight matches in February-March at home.The tour comprises of one four-day match, five unofficial ODIs and two T20 match

thumb

Ireland coach sets eyes on Bangladesh A tour

Ireland head coach Graham Ford believes the A team tour of Bangladesh will be instrumental for their development.Ireland Wolves, the A team, will face Bangladesh A for one four-day

thumb

Mithun, Soumya give Bangladesh A series win

Bangladesh A have sealed the three-match T20 series against Ireland A by 2-1 after a six-wicket victory in the final T20 at Malahide Cricket Ground, Dublin on Friday. [নিউজটি বাংলা

thumb

All-round Ireland A level series

Ireland A have pulled out a 51-run (DLS method) victory over Bangladesh A in the rescheduled second unofficial T20I at Malahide Cricket Ground, Dublin. The series is now level at 1

thumb

Ireland A-Bangladesh A 2nd T20 rescheduled

The second T20 between Bangladesh A and Ireland A that was scheduled on Wednesday, has been abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain. However, both teams have agreed to reschedu

thumb

Mominul 182 sets up big win for Bangladesh A

Mominul Haque's career-best 182 and Bangladesh A's highest score 386 have given the tourists a 85-run win over Ireland A in the fourth unofficial ODI at The Vineyard, Dublin. Bangl

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.