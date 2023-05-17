IRE Vs BAN News
Harry Tector achieves an impressive rise in ICC ODI batting rankings
Harry Tector's remarkable recent streak of success has continued, with the young Irish talent making tremendous strides to climb into the top 10 in the latest MRF Tires ICC Men's O
Ireland vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 3rd ODI of Ireland and Bangladesh in England, 3rd ODI Series 2023, Ireland meets Bangladesh on 14 May 2023 at 10:45 local time at Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford.The third and
Najmul Shanto's maiden ODI hundred overshadows Tector's brilliant 140
Bangladesh won the second ODI by 3 wickets and went 1-0 up in the series. Najmul Shanto's 117 and Towhid Hridoy's 68 were the standout performance from Bangladesh in the record bre
Ireland vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The second ODI of the three-game series between Ireland and Bangladesh will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford on May 12.After rain ended the first ODI with just 66.3 ove
Chelmsford washout helps South Africa qualify for the world cup
The first match between Bangladesh and Ireland has been called off due to rain, which led South Africa to their direct qualification in the forthcoming World Cup in India. The last
Ireland vs Bangladesh 1st ODI, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 1st ODI match between Ireland and Bangladesh in England will be played at the County Cricket Ground in Chelmsford, England on 9 May between Ireland and Bangladesh.The first mat
Mehedi Miraz is a genuine all rounder says Bangladesh coach Hathurusingha
Genuine all rounder means having 2 service altogether, both batting and bowling. Where one all rounder is a blessing and dream of many, Bangladesh have got two all rounders thinks
Hathurusingha says Bangladesh preparation is not ideal for Ireland series
Ireland will take on Bangladesh for 3 match ODI series from 9 May, Tuesday at Chelmsford. Both of them had had meet up in march for a full series and they'll be meeting each other
Little's inclusion is a huge boost deems Irish skipper Andrew Bilbirnie
Joshua Little returns to Ireland squad after missing the Bangladesh tour for his IPL commitments. But the 23 year old ensured he'll be available for the home series against Banglad