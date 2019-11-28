International News News
Kallis reveals reason behind shaving off half beard
Jacque Kallis was the talk of the town in the cricket world after he shaved off his half beard and posted on social media.In this generation, style and fashion come in different ty
Karthik eyes Test comeback under Kohli's captaincy
Despite arriving into the scene even before Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India's wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik could never cement his place in any formats for India.However, he is s
Akmal brutally trolled on twitter
Discarded Pakistan batsman, Umar Akmal has once again found himself in a sticky spot after getting trolled by fans on the internet.This was after he posted a picture of himself, st
Root shell-shocked at Vaughan's 'unfair' criticism
England skipper Joe Root was stunned by former captain Michael Vaughan’s assertion that his side had failed to respect Test cricket during their thumping 340-run defeat by South Af
Starc best fast bowler in the world: McGrath
Glenn McGrath, who collected more Test wickets than any other fast bowler during his decorated career, has picked his countryman Mitchell Starc as the World’s best fast bowler at p
Arun, Bangar appointed as India coaches
Former India and Tamil Nadu medium-pace bowler Bharat Arun, who last held the position, has once again been appointed as the new bowling coach of Team India.The declarion of Arun's
Amir calls Kohli best in the world
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has picked Indian captain Virat Kohli over Joe Root, Steven Smith and Kane Williamson as the best batsman in the world.The Pakistani pace sensati
Herath joins Kumble for a remarkable record
Sri Lankan veteran spinner Rangana Herath has bagged the eighth 10-wicket haul of his Test career in the only match against Zimbabwe at Colombo.Herath claimed 6-133 in the second i
Dhawan replaces Vijay for Sri Lanka Tests
Shikhar Dhawan has been included in the 16-man India squad to replace Murali Vijay for the the three-match rubber against Sri Lanka starting July 26 as the later was on Monday (Jul
Proteas hand England a huge task to win
In the second match of the four-match Test series between England and South Africa, the visitors have set the Englishmen a huge target of 474 runs to win the match. England have to
Raza rocks as Zimbabwe on top
Despite an early batting collapse, Zimbabwe have regained their lost control in the Colombo Test against Sri Lanka thanks to the heroics from Sikandar Raza and Malcolm Waller. The
Dravid, Zaheer appointments put on hold
BCCI has taken a U-turn on the appointments of Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid, as the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Saturday (July 15) informed going against the tide that Tea