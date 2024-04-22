International Cricket News
"UK Venues Consider Hosting Test Series between India and Pakistan"
The last Test series between India and Pakistan took place during the 2007/08 season in India, while their last white-ball bilateral series occurred six years later in 2012/13. Eve
Faf du Plessis hints at an international comeback ahead of T20 World Cup 2024
Veteran Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis hinted at his possible return to international cricket. He said that Cricket South Africa is finding the balance and he could potentially ret
Imad Wasim announces retirement from international cricket
Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has announced his retirement from international cricket. Imad, who worked for Pakistan TV channels after his 2023 World Cup snub, has thanked fans for t
Kohli overtakes Kallis to become 5th highest run-getter in international cricket
Virat Kohli finished unbeaten on day one of the second Test in Trinidad at 87. This is his second highest score in this format since 2020. Kohli previously scored 186 points agains
South African pacer Shabnim Ismail retires from international cricket
Legendary fast bowler Shabnim Ismail today announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket for the Proteas Women, effective immediately, to focus on her family and
Mohammad Amir said to be prepared for international comeback
Former pacer Mohammad Amir has finally been given the green light for his much-anticipated comeback in Pakistan, but you may have to wait months to see him in the national colors a
Ravindra Jadeja becomes 2nd Indian to score 5000 runs and took 500 wickets in International Cricket
Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja entered the record books on Wednesday becoming only the second Indian player after Kapil Dev to win 500 wickets and 5,000 runs in international cri
Babar Azam Completes the Century of 50+ Scores in International Cricket
Pakistan ended their group games in the Tri-Nation Series in New Zealand with a 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh at Hagley Oval thanks to another century-opening partnership betwee
Is Rumman Raees set to return to Pakistan cricket team [Interview]
Left-arm seamer Rumman Raees, who has been absent from action due to a series of injuries on the international stage, has claimed he is now ready to push for a comeback.Pakistan ha
Stuart Broad is 8th bowler to take 800 wickets in International Cricket
England pacer Stuart Broad became just the 8th bowler to break 800 international wickets. The pacemaker accomplished the feat in the morning session of Day 1 of the second friendly
Sri Lanka score 315/6 in Day 1 as Chandimal, Oshada hit fifties
The first day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is shared by both the sides. Sri Lanka were at 315/6 at stumps, with an important day waiting for both the sides. Sr
'Take a look in the mirror' Mickey Arthur tells Umar Akmal to after statement
Mickey Arthur has responded to the allegations made against him by Umar Akmal. Mickey Arthur has urged Umar Akmal to take a look back at his own behavior before claiming the former