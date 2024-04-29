
Indian cricket News
Hardik Pandya's T20I Vice-Captaincy at Risk Amidst Struggles in IPL 2024

Earlier, former Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandaya was appointed as Mumbai Indians’ skipper, replacing Rohit Sharma in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.The decision fac

Shikhar Dhawan's Heartfelt Message to Son Zoravar During IPL 2024 "You’re Always with Me, My Boy"

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan is still healing from a niggle he had during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April

Virat Kohli to Represent India in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Despite Initial Doubts

Indian cricket hero Virat Kohli will wear the Indian shirt for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled to begin in June. Reliable sources close to the Board of Control for C

Watch : One-handed SIX by CSK MS Dhoni IPL 2024

On Sunday (March 31st), the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced off in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The two teams faced off at Visakh

IPL 2024 : What happened to Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians (MI)lost both their matches so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. They lost their first game of the season against the Gujarat Titans (GT) by just 6 runs a

Ruturaj Gaikwad has a bright future when it comes to Indian cricket, says Wasim Akram

Legendary Pakistani pacesetter Wasim Akram has heaped praise on Chennai Super Kings opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, saying he has a bright future ahead of him. CSK defeated Gujara

The thought of quitting ODI cricket came to my mind: Virender Sehwag recalls a moment when MS Dhoni dropped him from the side

Everyone knows that Virender Sehwag has been a nightmare for the opposition bowlers whenever he is present on the crease. The Indian stalwart didn't know the meaning of defence, as

Hardik Pandya thanks his wife for the best gift ever

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has thanked his wife for giving him the best gift of his life."Roses for my rose : Thank you for giving me the best gift ever", he wrote a message

Dhawan and Kuldeep engage in banter

Battle of words between two media personality is not a new things to know. It's often seen that, they engage in debate or exchange hot words with their respective views over a issu

Akash chopra replies to " batting average kitni thee"!

There is no cricket activity happening around the world due to current unrest situation regarding COVID-19 pandemic around the world. But the Cricketers and cricket official trying

" Virat Kohli has won nothing to be honest" - Gautam Ghambir

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the best player in modern cricket. As a individual player, he has achieved a multiple records, which cricket has not seen for many

Religious extremists abuse Manoj Tiwary for posting Ramadan picture

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan has begun around the world and followers of the religion observe this month with fasting and good deeds. Many athletes wish their Muslim followers

