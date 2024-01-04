India vs South Africa News
India crash South Africa as they win the second test by 7 wickets to square the series
The shortest test match of all time in the history of 146 years test cricket have it’s result just in the 1.5 day. India beat South Africa by 7 wickets. Mohammad Siraj's 6 wicket h
Suryakumar's scintillating hundred set up India's thumping win over South Africa
India crashed South Africa by a massive margin of 106 runs to level the series by 1-1 on Friday (15th December) at New Wonderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Suryakumar Yadav's blitzkrie
Kohli, Jadeja run riot as India steamroll South Africa by 243 runs
India annihilated South Africa by a massive margin of 243 runs on Sunday (5th November) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Virat Kohli's unbeaten 101* and then followed by Ravindra Jadeja's
No fireworks, masks or cake-cutting ceremony at Eden Garden for Kohli's birthday
India and South Africa, who arein great form in the World Cup, will face each other at the Eden Gardens inKolkata on November 5. Rohit Sharma's team has already reached the semi-fi
Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah are same type of bowlers: Faf Du Plessis
Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, heaped praise on Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his style of bowling. The protea batsman confessed that it was hard for the Proteas in
Bhuvneshwar Kumar picks a Bollywood star for his biopic
Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the one of the greatest bowlers over the years. Like every other cricketer, he is also having time in social media by interacting wi
Snake God offered prayer to keep rains away during India-South Africa ODI
With three three-match ODI series opener between hosts India and visiting South Africa set to take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Thursday
Du Plessis' experience in India to come handy: Boucher
South Africa head coach Mark Boucher believes former skipper Faf du Plessis' long experience of playing in the Indian Premier League as well as international cricket on Indian soil
Rohit wishes Kohli on his 31st birthday, proves ongoing speculation wrong
After much rumor, finally India's current stand-in T20 captain Rohit Sharma has wished Virat Kohli on his 31st birthday with a plain and straightforward message as he took to Twitt
Fans criticize Du Plessis for his adverse comments on Team India
South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis has been criticized for making hostile comments about the Indian cricket team back home after his visit to India. He also demanded to lift the t
Faf du Plessis calls for change in toss system in Test cricket
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis thinks that the removal of toss system in Test cricket will help the away teams to get the same opportunities as the home team.Plessis said that
Aiden Markram ruled out of third Test due to wrist injury
South Africa have been hit with an injury blow as their opener Aiden Markram is ruled out of the third and final Test against India due to wrist injury.Markram had not been in his