Virat Kohli becomes most searched cricketer in all time of Google history
Team India's superstar batsman Virat Kohli is officially the most searched cricketer in Google's 25-year history. The search engine giant also confirmed this with a special video o
Suryakumar Yadav to lead India in T20Is against Australia, Reports
Indian middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav is expected to captain the team in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia. Suryakumar Yadav will take over from the inju
Shane Bond relives old days with Ishan Kishan
Former New Zealand pacer and Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond recalled his old days with Ishan Kishan during a YouTube show. Shane Bond said that he loves Ishan Kishan and c
Ishan Kishan needs to improve his game against spin, says Gautam Gambhir
Former Indian national cricket team opening batsman Gautam Gambhir said that 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan needs to improve his game against spin bowling if the tea
Manoj Tiwary announces retirement from all form of cricket
Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has announced his retirement from all format cricket. The 37-year-old announced his retirement in an emotional social media post on Thursday.Manoj Tiw
Ajinkya Rahane provides massive update on his finger Injury
India has been given a boost by the news that Ajinkya Rahane will be batting in the fourth innings of the ICC World Test Championship final.On his return to India, veteran batsman