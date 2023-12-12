
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
  • Home
  • India Middle Order Batsman
India Middle Order Batsman News
thumb

Virat Kohli becomes most searched cricketer in all time of Google history

Team India's superstar batsman Virat Kohli is officially the most searched cricketer in Google's 25-year history. The search engine giant also confirmed this with a special video o

thumb

Suryakumar Yadav to lead India in T20Is against Australia, Reports

Indian middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav is expected to captain the team in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia. Suryakumar Yadav will take over from the inju

thumb

Shane Bond relives old days with Ishan Kishan

Former New Zealand pacer and Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond recalled his old days with Ishan Kishan during a YouTube show. Shane Bond said that he loves Ishan Kishan and c

thumb

Ishan Kishan needs to improve his game against spin, says Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian national cricket team opening batsman Gautam Gambhir said that 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan needs to improve his game against spin bowling if the tea

thumb

Manoj Tiwary announces retirement from all form of cricket

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has announced his retirement from all format cricket. The 37-year-old announced his retirement in an emotional social media post on Thursday.Manoj Tiw

thumb

Ajinkya Rahane provides massive update on his finger Injury

India has been given a boost by the news that Ajinkya Rahane will be batting in the fourth innings of the ICC World Test Championship final.On his return to India, veteran batsman

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.