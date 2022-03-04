
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







India cricket News
thumb

Senior cricketers earn demotion in BCCI's updated annual contract

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Central Contracts list 2022 for Indian cricketers. The list consists with numerous senior cricketers getting degraded

thumb

Indian spinner achieve rare record in T20s

Indian cricketer Akshay Karnewar got to a special feat in Men’s Twenty/20 cricket playing for Vidarbha in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.Indian spinner achieve rare record in

thumb

Chand becomes first Indian to sign in Big Bash.

India won the Under-19. World Cup in the 2012 under the captaincy of Unmukht Chand. The batsman played 111 runs knock in the final. He was the player of the match which created his

thumb

Yuvraj hints of comeback from retirement

Legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has signaled his comeback from retirement to cricket. The former Indian Cricketer expressed his desire by posting a video recently.After

thumb

Kohli should be worried: Watt

Scotland has reach the big Super Twelve with ease and they will play in the same group as India. That is why their spinner has Mark Watt has already started planning against Indian

thumb

Ganguly hopeful of starting India's domestic season from January

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has informed that the domestic cricket will be resumed from January 1 after it was stopped just after the pandemic started.It has been more than eight

thumb

BCCI appoint interim CEO after Rahul's resignation

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have appointed Hemang Amin as the interim CEO of the board. Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary informed the report with an email.Just a c

thumb

Manager confirms MS Dhoni not thinking about retirement

Indian wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni has been away from cricket since the 2019 World Cup in England and rightly so, questions over his retirement have been raised frequently since

thumb

Sourav Ganguly offers Eden Gardens to state govt for quarantine facilities

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has offered the indoor facility and the players' dormitory of the iconic Eden Gardens to West Bengal governmen

thumb

Indian cricketers given customised fitness routines after 21-day lockdown

With all the cricketing activities stopped all over the world due to the coronavirus outbreak, the players are struggling to go to the training facilities and it might cause a dras

thumb

COVID-19 scare may leave India play South Africa in empty stadium

The first one day international encounter between India and South Africa in Dharamsala on Thursday may be held in an empty stadium on account of coronavirus scare.India have so far

thumb

World’s largest cricket stadium opens in Ahmedabad

Following it's inauguration, the New Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad is poised to become the world's largest cricket stadium.The stadium will accommodate over 110,000 spe

