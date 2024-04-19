
Imrul Kayes News
Imrul - Nasum shine in Mohammedan's crashing victory

Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Brothers Union by 5 wickets on Friday (19th April). For Mohammedan, Nasum Ahmed and skipper Imrul Kayes were the stars behind this dominating win. Nas

Mohammedan aim to finish DPL as runner-up

In the unlikely event thatAbahani triumph in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Mohammedan, Abahani's bitterrival, will compete for the Super League's runner-up spot. Even still, befo

Mohammedan's aim is to be the runner-up

Abahani will win the title in the Dhaka Premier League - assuming this, the arch-rival Mohammedan will fight for the runner-up position in the Super League. Although the team is nu

There will be ups and downs: Kayes

At 37, Imrul Kayes is still the leading name in domestic cricket. Despite being excluded from the national team, he often shows surprise in the domestic leagues. This time, for Moh

Imrul Kayes not thinking about national team now

Imrul Kayes is still the biggestname in domestic cricket at 37 years old. Even though he isn't on the nationalteam, he frequently displays surprise in the domestic teams. This time

Abu Hider obliterates Gazi Tyres as Mohammedan bundle them up for paltry 40 runs

Mohammedan Sporting Club bundled Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy for a paltry 40 runs on Saturday (6th April) in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) . Abu Hider Roni bowled hia career best s

Imrul - Ariful slam centuries to punish Rupganj by 84 runs

Mohammedan Sporting club crashed Rupganj Cricket Club by 84 runs on Friday (15th March). Ariful Islam and Imrul Kayes smacked centuries to thump Rupganj Cricket club. Rupganj chos

Aliss Islam's fiery spin display secures easy win for Comilla Victorians

Sylhet Strikers, the finalists ofthe last season, are not seeing victory at all. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's teamlost at home. Comilla Victorians beat Sylhet by 52 runs in the second ma

Imrul Kayes trusting Litton Das as Comilla Victorians captain

Imrul Kayes led Comilla Victoriansto 4 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) titles. The pair of titles came in thelast 2 events. But this time Imrul is not in the leadership of Comilla.

Durdanto Dhaka beat Comilla Victorians by 5 wickets in BPL 2024 opener

The Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) saw a touch of excitement in the opening match. In the last over match, DurdantoDhaka beat Comilla Victorians by 5 wickets. Chaturanga De Silva g

Comilla Victorians remove Imrul Kayes from captaincy, Litton Das to lead the team

Comilla Victorians are two-time consecutivechampions in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Both times the team was ledby Imrul Kayes. Now there is a change in that leadership. In

Imrul hoping for good performance from Hridoy in BPL 2024

Towhid Hridoy was one of thebiggest stars of the Youth World Cup-winning team. Even after coming to thenational team, he has maintained consistency. He plays regularly in limited-o

