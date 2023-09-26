
imran tahir News
Imran Tahir breaks MS Dhoni's record in T20 Cricket

After a long wait of 10 years, Guyana Amazon Warriors have won their first CPL title under the captaincy of Imran Tahir. The South African leg-spinner also became the oldest captai

Imran Tahir thanks Ravi Ashwin after leading Guyana to maiden CPL title win

Experienced leg-spinner Imran Tahir was seen venting out someflashes of raw emotions after leading Guyana Amazon Warriors to their maiden Caribbean Premier League title triumph. At

Azam Khan's blitzkrieg 54 crushes Jamaica Tallawahs by 81 runs to reach the final

Guyana Amazon Warriors crushed Jamaica Tallawahs by a thumping 81 runs infront of their home crowd and reached the final of CPL 2023. Thanks largely to Azam Khan's outstanding 27-

Rashid Khan becomes second bowler to take 500 wickets in T20 cricket

Rashid Khan, the T20 captain ofthe Afghanistan team, has touched a new milestone in the SA20 match between MICape Town and Pretoria Capitals. He becomes the second bowler to take 5

Pollard and Rashid to captain MI Emirates and MI Cape Town

West Indies star all-rounder KieronPollard has been appointed captain of MI Emirates, the ILT20 team owned by thesame organization as Mumbai Indians, while Afghanistan star spinner

Tahir and Munro named as Pakistan Junior League team mentors

South Africa’s one of the best spinnerImran Tahir and T20 specialist Colin Munro have been named team mentors for thePakistan Junior League, which will be held at the Gaddafi Stadi

The Imran Tahir Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mohammad Imran Tahir (born 27 March 1979) is a Pakistani-born South African cricketer. Tahir, a spin-bowler who bowls mostly Googlies and a right-handed batsman, played all three f

du Plessis gets Hundred gig as Finch opts out

South Africa's Faf du Plessis will replace Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch in Northern Superchargers squad at The Hundred 2021.Several players from South Africa and New

Multan Sultans clinch maiden PSL title

Multan Sultans have beaten Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs in the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday (June 24) in Abu Dhabi to clinch their maiden PSL title.Sohaib Maqsood

Jadeja showcases all-round brilliance as CSK thump RCB

Chennai Super Kings regain the top-spot in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2021 after dismantling Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in Match 19 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.[ca

Watch: 41-year-old Tahir takes a brilliant running catch in T10 league

South Africa spinner Imran Tahir is currently plying his trade for Deccan Gladiators in T10 league. The South African international became the talk of the town after he took a sens

Mustafizur, Steyn, Gayle in PSL draft

As many as 25 overseas players have been named in platinum category of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 draft.Dawid Malan and Rashid Khan, world No.1 T20I batsmen and bowler respec

