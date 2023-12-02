
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
  • Home
  • ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025
ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025 News
thumb

Bangladesh on second place in the ICC Test Championship points table

Success in the previous twocycles of the ICC Test Championship was a mirage for Bangladesh. But this timethe Tigers have started very well. Bangladesh, who were at the bottom in th

thumb

Slow over-rates during the Ashes cost England 19 WTC points and Australia 10

England and Australia have beenfined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for slow over-rates. Both theteams have been docked 19 and 10 World Test Championship (WTC) points,r

thumb

Pakistan takes top place in WTC after WI-IND Test tie

Pakistan currently tops the WTC 2023-25 ​​points table while India drew against the West Indies and lost their top spot. Currently, Pakistan is the only team with 100 percentage po

thumb

Australia, England docked two WTC points for slow over-rate

The heat of the first Ashes Testin Birmingham has yet to die down. In the meantime, both teams had to sufferfines. Winners Australia and losers England both lost 2 ICC Test Champio

thumb

Bangladesh to play 12 Tests in new WTC cycle, England with the most matches

ICC has announced the number ofmatches for the 2023-25 cycle of the new World Test Championship (WTC). The new cyclewill begin with the Ashes.The Test Championship of 2021-23ended

thumb

World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle begins with the Ashes

The ICC World Test Championshipschedule for the 2023-25 cycle has been released. The journey of the newchampionship begins with the Ashes. Like the last two seasons, the final will

thumb

ICC World Test Championship 2023 and 2025 Venues for Finals Confirmed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has today confirmed that the 2023 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final will be played at The Oval in London and the 2025 edition will be

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.