ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025 News
Bangladesh on second place in the ICC Test Championship points table
Success in the previous twocycles of the ICC Test Championship was a mirage for Bangladesh. But this timethe Tigers have started very well. Bangladesh, who were at the bottom in th
Slow over-rates during the Ashes cost England 19 WTC points and Australia 10
England and Australia have beenfined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for slow over-rates. Both theteams have been docked 19 and 10 World Test Championship (WTC) points,r
Pakistan takes top place in WTC after WI-IND Test tie
Pakistan currently tops the WTC 2023-25 points table while India drew against the West Indies and lost their top spot. Currently, Pakistan is the only team with 100 percentage po
Australia, England docked two WTC points for slow over-rate
The heat of the first Ashes Testin Birmingham has yet to die down. In the meantime, both teams had to sufferfines. Winners Australia and losers England both lost 2 ICC Test Champio
Bangladesh to play 12 Tests in new WTC cycle, England with the most matches
ICC has announced the number ofmatches for the 2023-25 cycle of the new World Test Championship (WTC). The new cyclewill begin with the Ashes.The Test Championship of 2021-23ended
World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle begins with the Ashes
The ICC World Test Championshipschedule for the 2023-25 cycle has been released. The journey of the newchampionship begins with the Ashes. Like the last two seasons, the final will
ICC World Test Championship 2023 and 2025 Venues for Finals Confirmed
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has today confirmed that the 2023 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final will be played at The Oval in London and the 2025 edition will be