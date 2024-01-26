ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 News
Rabby, Ariful star in Bangladesh U19's big win
After Ariful Islam's century,captain Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby took 4 wickets to give Bangladesh a huge victoryin the ICC U19 World Cup . The young tigers defeated the underpowered Uni
Ariful Islam equals Shikhar Dhawan, Jack Burham's record in U19 World Cup
Ariful Islam scored his thirdcentury in the U19 World Cup. Ariful scored a great century against USA U19team, played a brilliant innings of 103 runs off 103 balls.Ariful hit two ce
Shihab-Ahrar's 109-run partnership gives Bangladesh U19 easy win
Bangladesh won the ICC U19 WorldCup 'A' group match by a big margin of 6 wickets. This 6-wicket win againstIreland paved the way for the Tigers to go to the next round. Bangladesh
Bangladesh U19 team win against Australia in World Cup warm-up match
Bangladesh U19 team have grabbeda victory in their second warm-up match before the main stage of the ICC Men’s U19Cricket World Cup. Despite losing to Sri Lanka in the first match,
Bangladesh want to start with win against India in U19 World Cup
The 15th edition of the ICC U19World Cup will begin on January 19. Before the World Cup, the captains of allthe teams talked about the World Cup today at the Captain's Day organize
Sri Lanka U19 captain to miss Advanced Level examination
Riyaz Aluher, the mentor ofSineth Jayawardena, who has been appointed the captain of Sri Lanka Squad forICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 believes that the 19-year-old right-arm
Two Bangladesh umpires in ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup
ICC has released the list ofmatch officials ahead of the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup. Cricket's apexbody has released the list of 16 umpires and 4 match referees in charge ofof
Ariful sets his goal to be highest run-scorer in U19 World Cup
Several cricketers contributed tothe victory of the Bangladesh U19 team in the Asia Cup. But one of the brightestprospects was Ariful Islam. The most experienced cricketer of the c
Bangladesh announce squad for ICC U19 World Cup
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the Bangladesh squad for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket WorldCup. The announced squad is led by the recently won Asia Cup captain Mahfuzu
New Zealand announce squad for U19 Cricket World Cup 2024
All-rounder Oscar Jackson will captain a 15-man New Zealand squad at the 2024 ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa in January and February.New Zealand Cricket has announ
Bangladesh, India in same group in ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024
Bangladesh's only World Cup titlein sports was in 2020, in the Under-19 World Cup. Bangladesh became worldchampions for the first time after defeating India in a thrilling final. I