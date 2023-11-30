ICC T20 World Cup News
Uganda qualify for their first ICC T20 world cup from Africa qualifiers
Uganda have qualified for the upcoming T20 WC, 2024 in USA and West Indies. After Beating Rwanda by 9 wickets and 71 balls in hand Uganda booked their tickets for the upcoming T20
Cricket Australia is bracing for more pain after a $17 million loss
Cricket Australia on Thursday reported a loss of $16.9 million for the 2022-23 financial year, despite earning $42.5 million from hosting the 2022 T20 World Cup.The T20 World Cup i
Australia become first team in cricket history to win all ICC titles
Australia defeated India in thefinal of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) by a comfortable margin of 209runs, becoming the first side to hold all of the ICC championships.The M
Mohammad Nabi resigns as Afghanistan captain
Mohammad Nabi has resigned ascaptain of Afghanistan, citing dissatisfaction with the team's preparation forthe T20 World Cup and conflicts with the team's management and selectors.
Kohli becomes highest run-scorer in T20 World Cups
India star batsman Virat Kohlihas become the highest run-scorer in men's T20 World Cups, surpassing Sri Lanka’slegendary batsman Mahela Jayawardene's 1016 runs.Kohli achieved the r
ICC Men's T20 WC A Qualifier, 2022 Preview, Squads, Fixtures & Teams
Eight of the best teams in the game from emerging word will compete in Oman in the 'A' qualifiers for the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.Ireland and United Arab Emirates are the favo
BCCI has decided to bid for 2028 T20 World Cup and 2031 ODI World Cup in the next FTP cycle
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to make a big call ahead of the mega-events which is going to conclude in the future. According to the reports, the BCCI will
Perera takes pride in representing seven cricket World Cups for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera has said that he’s proud of representing Sri Lanka in seven cricket World Cups and being a member of the 2014 T20 World Cup winning team.Perera
Fans criticise ICC for ignoring Pakistan
International Cricket Council (ICC), the world governing body of cricket, has posted a picture of the T20 World Cup on their Instagram. That picture has upset many Pakistan cricket
Tickets to pay back if the next World Cup happens in India
The 2020 T20 World Cup has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have already bought tickets for this year's World Cup are now looking to India and Australia.
AB de Villiers was definitely in line for T20 World Cup: De Kock
Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers retired from international cricket in 2018, but he was in the discussion of coming out of retirement to play the upcoming T20 World Cup.S
Mahmudullah urges fans to forgive for 2016 incident
Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah Riyad urges to fans and his countrymen to forgive him and his team member for the unwanted incident that happened back in 2016, where Bangladesh