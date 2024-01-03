ICC rankings News
Shoriful Islam makes big progress in latest ICC Rankings
Bangladesh returned home after asuccessful visit to New Zealand. The Tigers have brought success from the tourwhich is always wrapped in disappointment. They got 1 win each in ODI
Liton makes jump in ODI rankings while moving to 12th in Tests
Liton Das' peak in international cricket (so far) has seen him advance in men's Test and ODI batting rankings. If he continues to perform South Africa in Tests, he could become the
India No.1 in T20Is, Bangladesh sitting at tenth
After another 3-0 whitewash, this time over West Indies, India have displaced England as the No.1 Men's T20I team on the ICC rankings.Both India and England have 269 ratings but In
In-form Liton attains 15th position in Test rankings
Bangladesh's Liton Das has jumped to a career-best position in men's Test batting rankings after passing a great time with the bat in New Zealand.Liton made 196 runs in three innin
Labuschagne becomes new Test No.1 batter; Babar back as T20I's best
Marnus Labuschagne has jumped to top of ICC batting rankings for the first time in his career, dethroning his Ashes rival Joe Root.After a hundred and a fifty in two innings in the
India reclaim No.1 Test ranking spot
India have ousted New Zealand as the No.1 Men's Test team by beating the Kiwis 1-0 in the two-match series at home.India recorded their biggest Test victory by runs - 372 - on the
Shaheen sears into top five; Liton, Taijul make gains
Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has made his way to top five for the first time in the ICC Test bowling rankings after taking a five-fer to help Pakistan thump Bangladesh
Shakib loses T20I crown, Nasum breaks into top 20
Shakib Al Hasan has lost his No.1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I all-rounder rankings following the recent update.Shakib regained top spot after the Australia series but his dry patch
Bangladesh displace Australia at No.6 in T20I rankings
Bangladesh, who are on a dream run, have toppled Australia to take No.6 position in the men's T20I rankings after beating New Zealand twice on the trot.Bangladesh's recent T20I per
Root climbs to top of the rankings
England captain Joe Root has surged to top of Test batting rankings after six years in the recent ICC update.Root, who scored three hundreds so far in the ongoing series against In
Bangladesh's chance to step up in rankings
Bangladesh would like to make marches forward in the ICC Men's T20I team rankings during the home five-match series against New Zealand.Bangladesh have been ranked 10th for a while
Shakib back as T20I's No.1 all-rounder
Shakib Al Hasan has surged to No.1 in the men's T20I all-rounder rankings.Shakib was the player of the series in Bangladesh's historic 4-1 series win over Australia at home. In the