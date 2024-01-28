ICC ODI World Cup 2023 News
World Cup investigation committee going to Sylhet to talk with Shakib
The work of the investigationcommittee formed to investigate the reasons for the failure of the ICC ODI WorldCup 2023 has not been completed yet. The process of finalizing theinves
Shakib played whole ODI World Cup with eye problem
The 2023 ODI World Cup has beenvery bad for Bangladesh. They have won 2 matches out of 9 matches and are 8thout of 10 teams. Bangladesh passed the worst World Cup ever.More than 1
World Cup 2023 final and Semi Final Pitches gets Poor Ratings From ICC
The curtain has fallen on the 2023 World Cup and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has now assessed the five Indian grounds that hosted Team India matches during the tourname
Brian Lara lauds Virat Kohli for his record-breaking performance in World Cup 2023
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli brought the best out of himself in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournament, wherein he shattered multiple records. The right-handed batsman ba
Sanjay Manjrekar reacts to India's crushing defeat against Australia in World Cup 2023 final
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has reacted to India's performance against Australia in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. T
Kohli's sister posts a classy message after India's defeat to Australia in WC 2023 final
Team India surrendered at the hands of the belligerent Aussies in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. When the two cricketing giants c
Babar Azam reacts to India's loss to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final
Pakistan batting veteran Babar Azam has congratulated the Australian team on winning the 2023 World Cup at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Pakistan star Babar Azam has
Adam Zampa equals Muralitharan's record of most wickets in World Cup
Adam Zampa equaled the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan's record of most wickets in a single edition of the World Cup on Sunday, November 19. In the final of the 2023 edition against
Commentary panel announces for the 2023 World Cup final
ICC has announced its star-studded commentary panel for the India-Australia summit. Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting and Ian Bishop are some of the stars of the 15-member panel.An elite
India vs Australia Final Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The ICC World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia will be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. The game caps the tournament with one of the two teams being crowned wo
ICC announces names of officials for ODI World Cup 2023 final
Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough, both from England, have been appointed as the field umpires for the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and A
Shoaib Malik predicts the winner of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik predicted the winners of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ahead of Sunday's star-studded final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.Shoaib M