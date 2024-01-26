
thumb

Virat Kohli wins ICC ODI Player of the Year award

India star batter Virat Kohli wonthe ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award in 2023. Kohli, who became the bestcricketer in the 2023 ODI World Cup, won the ICC ODI Player of the Year

thumb

Shakib played whole ODI World Cup with eye problem

The 2023 ODI World Cup has beenvery bad for Bangladesh. They have won 2 matches out of 9 matches and are 8thout of 10 teams. Bangladesh passed the worst World Cup ever.More than 1

thumb

Rohit Sharma shatters Chris Gayle's record in World Cup

Rohit Sharma etched his name into the record books after he became the first cricketer to hit 50 sixes in the ICC ODI World Cup history. Popularly known as "Hitman" for his six-hit

thumb

3 Indians who scored the most runs against Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cups

It is no secret that rivalries in cricket often augment beyond the boundary ropes. When teams like India and Pakistan lock horns with each other, pride is always at stake. On top o

thumb

Santner joins Shakib, Yuvraj and Kapil in ODI World Cup elite list

The inaugural edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup was first held in 1975 and since then as many as 12 editions have been played. In all these editions,several marquee players ma

thumb

Sehwag wishes Kohli to be celebrated like Sachin after ODI World Cup 2023

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is confident that Virat Kohli will be celebrated just like Sachin Tendulkar after the conclusion of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournam

thumb

Shakib suffers injury, a doubt in Bangladesh's first match against Afghanistan

Bangladesh captain Shakib AlHasan's participation in the team’s first match of the ICC ODI World Cup isuncertain due to injury. Although he left the country fully fit, he got injur

thumb

Kane Williamson ruled out of World Cup opener against England

New Zealand captain KaneWilliamson will miss the 2023 ODI World Cup’s opening game against England sincehe is still recovering from knee surgery.Williamson will bat only intoday's

thumb

Sri Lanka bat first against Bangladesh in World Cup warm-up match

The two giants of Asia,Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, faced each other in the warm-up match of the ICC ODIWorld Cup. This is the first match for both teams in the warm-up phase. Theluck

thumb

Australia keep injured Head in World Cup squad but added Labuschagne in place of Agar

Australia have made a last-minutechange to their World Cup squad as Marnus Labuschagne has been added to thesquad in replace of injured Ashton Agar. Also, they have kept injured Tr

thumb

No Tamim Iqbal in Bangladesh's World Cup squad; Riyad, Tanzid, Tanzim included

Bangladesh have been hit with abig blow as the country’s best opener Tamim Iqbal will miss the upcoming ICCODI World Cup due to fitness issues. On Tuesday (September 26), barely tw

thumb

Hasaranga, Chameera miss out Sri Lanka's World Cup squad

Sri Lanka have announced thesquad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup on Tuesday (September 26). The bignews is the exclusion of Wanindu Hasaranga as well as Dushmantha Chameera due

