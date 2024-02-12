ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2024 News
Australia clinch ICC Under-19 World Cup title
Australia have won the ICC U19World Cup 2024 title. Batting first, Australia collected 253 runs. In reply,India were all out for 174 runs. As a result, Australia won the title by 7
Pakistan U19 beat Bangladesh U19 to confirm semifinals
Bangladesh could have gone to thesemi-finals if they had won against Pakistan in 38.1 overs. However, thesemi-finals are far away, the Tigers could not win due to batting failure.
Maruf Mridha fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
The ICC U19 World Cup is underway in South Africa. So far Bangladesh have won and lost 1 match in two matches. But this time Bangladesh team got a bad news. They are currently thir
David Teeger removed as South Africa U19 captain
The South African government hasgone to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israeli brutality inGaza. At the end of December last year, South Africa filed a case in th
BCCI announces 15-member squad for ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2024
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (December 12) announced the India U-19 squad for the Tri-Series in South Africa and the ICC Men's U-19 World Cup 2024.On