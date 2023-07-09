ICC CWC qualifiers 2023 News
Bowlers, Sahan Arachchige star in Sri Lanka's dominating win over Netherlands in Final
Sri Lanka stamped their authority in the day of the final as they thumped Netherlands by 128 runs to win the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday (9th July) at Harare Sp
Theekshana, Nissanka star in Sri Lanka's dominating win over Windies
Sri Lanka won against Windies by 8 wickets on Friday (7th July) at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Pathum Nissanka, Maheesh Theekshana and Dimuth Karunaratne star in Sri Lanka's domina
Bas De Leede's glorious hundred aids Netherlands qualify for World Cup
Netherlands thumped Scotland to qualify for the world cup. They have beaten Scotland by 4 wickets on Thursday (6th July) at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.The most important match in
Netherlands vs Scotland Today Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Scotland will take on the Netherlands at Queens Sports Club in what will be a definite win for both sides. A win here would secure Scotland a place at the World Cup, while the Neth
Oman vs West Indies Today Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Oman and the West Indies will meet in the seventh game of the Super Sixes of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.In the seventh game of the
Ryan Burl's 83 goes in vain as Scotland win Zimbabwe threat to keep their hope alive for world cup
Scotland have beaten Zimbabwe by a big margin of 31 runs to keep their hope alive for World Cup qualifications 2023. Zimbabwe are almost on the verge from disqualifying from World
Ireland vs Nepal Today Match Prediction, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
After a disappointing World Cup qualifier, one of these teams will finally have something to celebrate in the 7th place playoff final. Ireland had a below average qualification hav
Zimbabwe vs Scotland Today Match Prediction, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Zimbabwe will look to stage a strong comeback when they take on Scotland in the 6th Super Six match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. The winner of this match would fac
Maheesh Theekshana stars in Sri Lanka's dominanting win over Zimbabwe
Sri Lanka thumped Zimbabwe by 9 wickets to remain table topper of super six round on Sunday (2nd June) at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.Earlier the day Sri Lanka won the toss and op
Hasaranga punished for breaching ICC code of conduct
Sri Lanka all rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Netherl
Arachchige named replacement as Kumara ruled out of the World Cup Qualifiers
Sri Lanka yet again lose another player to injury in the World Cup Qualifiers for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara has been ruled out of the rest of tourn
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka today match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Zimbabwe and the 1986 World Cup winners meet in game four of the ICC CWC Qualifier 2023 Super Six. The game will take place tomorrow (Sunday), July 2nd at Queen's Sports Club in Bu