ICC CWC qualifiers 2023 News
thumb

Bowlers, Sahan Arachchige star in Sri Lanka's dominating win over Netherlands in Final

Sri Lanka stamped their authority in the day of the final as they thumped Netherlands by 128 runs to win the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday (9th July) at Harare Sp

thumb

Theekshana, Nissanka star in Sri Lanka's dominating win over Windies

Sri Lanka won against Windies by 8 wickets on Friday (7th July) at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Pathum Nissanka, Maheesh Theekshana and Dimuth Karunaratne star in Sri Lanka's domina

thumb

Bas De Leede's glorious hundred aids Netherlands qualify for World Cup

Netherlands thumped Scotland to qualify for the world cup. They have beaten Scotland by 4 wickets on Thursday (6th July) at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.The most important match in

thumb

Netherlands vs Scotland Today Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Scotland will take on the Netherlands at Queens Sports Club in what will be a definite win for both sides. A win here would secure Scotland a place at the World Cup, while the Neth

thumb

Oman vs West Indies Today Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Oman and the West Indies will meet in the seventh game of the Super Sixes of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.In the seventh game of the

thumb

Ryan Burl's 83 goes in vain as Scotland win Zimbabwe threat to keep their hope alive for world cup

Scotland have beaten Zimbabwe by a big margin of 31 runs to keep their hope alive for World Cup qualifications 2023. Zimbabwe are almost on the verge from disqualifying from World

thumb

Ireland vs Nepal Today Match Prediction, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

After a disappointing World Cup qualifier, one of these teams will finally have something to celebrate in the 7th place playoff final. Ireland had a below average qualification hav

thumb

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Today Match Prediction, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Zimbabwe will look to stage a strong comeback when they take on Scotland in the 6th Super Six match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. The winner of this match would fac

thumb

Maheesh Theekshana stars in Sri Lanka's dominanting win over Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka thumped Zimbabwe by 9 wickets to remain table topper of super six round on Sunday (2nd June) at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.Earlier the day Sri Lanka won the toss and op

thumb

Hasaranga punished for breaching ICC code of conduct

Sri Lanka all rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Netherl

thumb

Arachchige named replacement as Kumara ruled out of the World Cup Qualifiers

Sri Lanka yet again lose another player to injury in the World Cup Qualifiers for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara has been ruled out of the rest of tourn

thumb

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka today match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Zimbabwe and the 1986 World Cup winners meet in game four of the ICC CWC Qualifier 2023 Super Six. The game will take place tomorrow (Sunday), July 2nd at Queen's Sports Club in Bu

app-banner

