ICC Champions Trophy News
Australia become first team in cricket history to win all ICC titles
Australia defeated India in thefinal of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) by a comfortable margin of 209runs, becoming the first side to hold all of the ICC championships.The M
Dhoni exposes the main 'secret' behind his cool captaincy on the field
Indian wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni reveals that he’s just like other cricketers in the cricket field when it comes to emotion but he also says that he knows how to control these
ICC replaces Champions Trophy with World T20
The International Cricket Council, on Wednesday, released the future tour program of the time period of 2018 to 2023 in which ICC Champions Trophy has been officially extricated. A
Pakistan offers ICC to be the host of Champions Trophy 2021
With tedious uncertainty hovering over India’s hosting of Champions Trophy 2021 due to tax issues, the Pakistan Cricket Board offered a big hand to International Cricket Council to
No champions trophy in India?
Unless the Indian Government provides a tax exemption, India may not be able to host the 2021 ICC Champions Trophy, and perhaps even the ICC World Cups, in future.An ICC release on
Rafique eager to work for the national team
Former Bangladesh spinner Mohammad Rafique who served the country during the thriving stage, is ready to guide the spin department of the national team if Bangladesh Cricket Board
Mosaddek aims 10 thousand international runs
Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, in his several months of international career, has proved himself as one of the most promising stars of Bangladesh cricket. The all-rounder made his contri
CT could be scrapped for more WT20s
International Cricket Council (ICC) is planning to scrap 50-over tournament Champions Trophy to continue staging World T20s after every two years. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বন্ধ হয়ে যাচ্ছে চ্য
Highlights: Bangladesh vs India, Champions Trophy 2017
India have qualified for the Final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 as they seal a convincing victory of nine wickets against Bangladesh in the second semi-final at Edgbaston, Birmingh
Pakistani seamers fold SL for 236
Pakistan have wrapped up Sri Lanka for 236 runs in the last group stage match of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Swalec Stadium, Cardiff. Whoever wins, qualifies for the semi-finals.P
Bangladesh are tough side in all conditions- Shane Bond
[caption id="attachment_78303" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Bangladesh are tough side in all conditions- Shane Bond[/caption]Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond said on Sunday
Tigers don't need to take pressure for Semi-Final
[caption id="attachment_76288" align="aligncenter" width="650"] Tigers don't need to take pressure for Semi-Final[/caption]The Bangladesh Cricket team has qualified for the Semi-Fi