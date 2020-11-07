HP Unit News
Naim, Tamim impress in HP one-dayer
Bangladesh HP (High Performance) Unit batters have shined in a 50-over warm-up game at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Towhid Hridoy's Team 'B' left with a comprehensive
Akbar, Naim shine in HP warm-up
Team 'A', led by Afif Hossain took on Naim Sheikh's Team 'B' in the two-day warm-up match at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.[caption id="attachment_152981" align="
Nixon refuses Bangladesh HP coach offer, Champaka appointment looms
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been caving in the High-Performance Unit for several years to ensure a good supply line of young cricketers in the national team. [নিউজটি বাং
Bijoy-Maruf eager to perform in HP tour in Australia
[caption id="attachment_79195" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Anamul is one of the players to be touring Darwin[/caption]For last several years, High Performance Unit (HP Unit) i
HP camp to start without Helmot
25 members of young and talented cricketers are in the High Performance (HP) Unit squad. Their camp is set to start from July 17 without their head coach Simon Helmot.Currently, H
Aussie trainer for HP Unit arrives in Dhaka
Corey Bocking, appointed as the trainer for BCB High Performance (HP) Unit, has arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday, one week prior to the commencement of the training camp, to ink his